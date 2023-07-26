Churros are traditional tube-shaped pastries deep-fried and coated in cinnamon sugar. Delicious, absolutely. Nutritious? Not by a long shot. These churro strips by Siete aim to fix that, and do it without sacrificing the flavor. Perfectly crisp, the strips are coated in cinnamon and sugar for a taste very similar to a churro. But these strips are vegan and have no gluten, dairy, soy or grain and only 130 calories per serving.