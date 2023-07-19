Granola bark, like other barks (peppermint, chocolate) is not a one-size-fits all snack. Some pieces are as big as a granola bar, like the ones shown on the packaging; others are more bite-size. And some are tiny crumbles at the end of the bag. None of this is bad, especially when the flavor is so good. This bark tastes of dark, rich chocolate with a hint of espresso mixed with a crunch from the organic granola. Its ingredients list is full of healthful things, like oats, almonds, quinoa and maple syrup. And you can taste the difference.