When the weather is so hot even regular ice cream feels too heavy, sorbet on a stick may be exactly what you need. The superstar ingredient in these bars is the Alphonso mango, sustainably sourced from Maharashtra, India. It’s combined with water, sugar and lemon juice for a treat that is sweet, tangy and a bit creamy. The bars are certified kosher and made with non-GMO ingredients. Best of all: At only 45 calories per bar, this is a guilt-free summer snack.