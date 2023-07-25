Yield: 12 servings

1⅓ cups granulated sugar

1½ teaspoons grated lemon zest

1½ teaspoons grated lime zest

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature

1 (8-ounce) carton mascarpone cheese, room temperature

6 large eggs, room temperature

1¼ cups heavy cream, room temperature

1 tablespoon Cointreau or other orange-flavored liqueur, or fresh orange juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Sea salt flakes (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a 9-inch springform pan with two 15-by-15-inch pieces of parchment paper, extending over edges of pan 2 to 3 inches. Place prepared pan on a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a large bowl beat together sugar, lemon zest and lime zest until the zest is evenly distributed throughout.

3. Add cream cheese and mascarpone; beat on medium until smooth and sugar has dissolved. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until combined. Add cream, liqueur, salt and vanilla. Beat on medium until combined, scraping bowl as needed (mixture will be thin).

4. Pour filling into prepared pan. Tap on counter a few times to remove any air bubbles. Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until the center is still jiggly and cheesecake is set an inch from the edge when shaken (this will take longer if you are using an 8-inch springform pan). Surface should be dark brown.

5. Cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Remove the sides of the pan, then cool completely on a wire rack.

5. Gently peel off parchment. Serve at room temperature or cover and chill up to 3 days. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before serving. Top with salt flakes, if using.

Per serving: 437 calories; 34g fat; 21g saturated fat; 199mg cholesterol; 10g protein; 25g carbohydrate; 22g sugar; 0g fiber; 422mg sodium; 116mg calcium

Recipe by Better Homes and Gardens