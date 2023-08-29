Daniel Neman Retail writer Follow Daniel Neman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I am writing this with a piece of pizza at my side. A couple of minutes ago, there were two pieces of pizza. Soon there will be none.

This particular pizza was for an occasion both celebratory and sad, the final day of work for a valued intern. But that's the thing about pizza. It's great when you're happy. It's great when you're sad. It's great when you are having absolutely no emotional response at all, such as when you're asleep.

Crust, sauce, cheese, toppings. Four elements that blend together in a near-infinite variety. But the toppings part is where we sometimes can get into trouble.

My friend Mike is a tour guide; he takes groups on tours all around the country. He is also Italian on both sides. That means every one of his tours has at least one stop for pizza, and probably more than one.

A native New Yorker, Mike even has a favorite pizza in each borough: John's of Bleeker Street in Manhattan, Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn, Johnny's in the Bronx — which is his absolute favorite.

I should point out that Mike grew up only a few blocks away from Johnny's (and that technically it's in Westchester County, but it's just barely north of the Bronx, so it counts). So maybe it is just out of mere nostalgia that the pizza he grew up with is his favorite pizza in the entire world.

I once went to Johnny's on his recommendation, and came away disappointed. The pizza was only fair. I told him that, and explained that we'd had a mushroom pizza. The mushrooms were out of a can — and I think the can was probably pretty old.

"Mushroom pizza?" he screamed. "You don't get toppings at Johnny's. You only get a plain pizza at Johnny's."

That might explain why the mushrooms were old.

I mention all of this because I was recently plowing through Facebook and saw an ad from, I'm guessing, the 1970s, extolling the virtues of tuna pizza. "Tuna goes 'Italiano' for a new Lenten dish!" it exclaims, and it provides a recipe for how to make it.

On top of a pizza crust, you place a mixture of two cups of tomato sauce mixed with three-quarters of a cup of chopped onion (that's an awful lot of onion for two cups of tomato sauce), a can of mushrooms sautéed in margarine or butter, a can of Star-Kist tuna, drained and flaked, and salt and pepper to taste. All of this you top with 2½ cups of grated cheddar cheese — I swear it says cheddar — and oregano.

There is just so much wrong with this recipe that I don't know where to begin. Wait, yes I do. I'll begin with the crust, which is made by combining yeast, warm water and Bisquick.

"Just add yeast to Bisquick for real Italian pizza crust!" it says.

I'm not Italian. I've never even been to Italy. But I'm pretty sure that's not how they make pizza crust there. However, to my surprise, tuna fish pizza — pizza al tonno — is an actual dish eaten by some actual Italians.

Even so, it's pretty far down the list of unusual pizza toppings I'd be willing to try.

In a blog post last year, Dogtown Pizza listed weird pizza toppings from around the world. These include kangaroo (I'd try it), potatoes (pizza does not need any more carbohydrates, thank you), coconut (I could see that), eggs (absolutely — I often put a fried egg on leftover pizza for breakfast), shellfish (why not? That doesn't even seem unusual), horsemeat (neigh) and shawarma (sounds good).

The list also included biergarten pizza, which is bratwurst, sauerkraut and beer cheese on a pretzel-dough crust. That would be delicious, but if the crust is a pretzel is it really a pizza?

And then the list got to bananas. This is not the first time I have heard about bananas on a pizza, and I'm afraid it will not be the last. Reasonable people can have a rational debate about the merits of pineapple on pizza (although the ones who like it are wrong), but I think we can all agree that bananas do not belong anywhere near crust, tomato sauce or cheese.

According to the blog post, in Sweden they serve pizza with bananas, ham, curry powder and cheese. In South Africa, they make banana pizza with mushrooms and avocados.

I'm sure they are lovely countries with fascinating people and, from what I've seen of them, gorgeous scenery. But suddenly I don't see any reason to ever go to Sweden or South Africa.