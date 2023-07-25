Daniel Neman Follow Daniel Neman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was Kentucky Derby Day, and our next-door neighbors had invited us to a potluck party.

In my mind, at least, I have a reputation to uphold. Also, I like to bake. So I decided to bring something impressive. Something unexpected. Something, frankly, none of the other guests had ever seen before.

I decided to make a Basque cheesecake.

I made the cheesecake and brought it to the party next door. I set it down on the counter, ready for everyone to look at it with a combination of curiosity and awe. I already imagined them saying, "What is this unusual marvel? I have never seen such a thing before!"

One of the guests, Kelly, said, "Is that a Basque cheesecake? Hey, Sarah, look at this Basque cheesecake!"

Sarah came over and said, "I love those. I've made them several times."

So much for the element of surprise.

A Basque cheesecake is like a custard version of what Americans consider cheesecake, made with lots of eggs and cream. It comes from the Basque region of Spain and France. It turns out that Kelly and Sarah (I might have their names completely wrong) recently returned from a wonderful vacation to Basque Country.

I have also returned recently to the Features Department from a long sojourn to a seemingly distant land, and I decided to bake something impressive and unusual to bring to my first official meeting with my new old colleagues. Something they had never seen before.

I made another Basque cheesecake.

The recipe came from Better Homes and Gardens magazine, which apparently we have a subscription to at home. I don't think I realized that until my wife pointed out the recipe and said we should make it. I don't think I even knew Better Homes and Gardens still existed until that moment.

It is entirely possible I had never given Better Homes and Gardens magazine a single moment's thought in my life, until I saw that recipe. Now I wonder what I have been missing.

Along with being lighter and more custardy than American cheesecakes, the Basque version is also more rustic. The outside edge is formless and ragged, and the top is dark brown, as if it is burned. Don't worry, it is not.

It also has no crust. That means it has fewer calories, right? Sure, uh, let's go with that.

A couple of weeks before I came the the meeting, cheesecake in hand, I went unofficially to another Features department meeting. I had said that I would bring something baked to my first Features meeting, and one of my colleagues said, "Where are the baked goods you promised?"

She said it in a humorous way, laughingly, pretending to be disappointed. But also she was dead serious. It is a bad idea to get between her and a baked good.

I explained that I was at that meeting unofficially and that I would bring in something to my first official meeting. Which I did.

My colleagues oohed and awed. One said, "Is that a Basque cheesecake? They're all the rage now."

The element of surprise is overrated, anyway.

We all had slices — thin slices; it is too rich to want to consume very much of at once — which everyone enjoyed about as much as they possibly could.

Everyone except the woman who had asked about the baked goods. She was out of town.

I sent her a picture of what she missed.