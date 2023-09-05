Daniel Neman Retail writer Follow Daniel Neman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some men are born great. Some achieve greatness. And some have greatness thrust upon them.

Edward Bernays was born great. And he thrust his greatness upon the rest of the world.

Bernays was known as the father of public relations. The theories he conceived and successfully put into practice helped to shape the concept of marketing in America and throughout the world.

But that's not where the greatness comes in. Here is the greatness: He invented bacon and eggs for breakfast.

In the 1920s, Bernays represented the Beech-Nut Packing Co. , which at the time made bacon and other ham- and pork-based products. The company asked him to boost the sales of bacon, and he complied.

In a short filmed interview he gave many years later, Bernays explained that he researched the issue and learned that most Americans then ate a light breakfast.

So he went to his PR firm's staff doctor and explained what he was trying to do. The doctor suggested that "a heavy breakfast was sounder from the standpoint of health than a light breakfast, because the body loses energy during the night and needs it during the day," Bernays says in the interview.

The doctor agreed to send out a letter to 5,000 other physicians, asking if they agreed with him. Forty-five hundred of them responded, all agreeing that yes, heavy breakfasts are the way to go. Many of those letters suggested that bacon and eggs would be a good part of such a breakfast.

Bernays made sure newspapers and magazines learned of these results, and this unscientific survey became national news. Sales of bacon soared.

Bernays had other successes over the years, though not as long-lasting as the baconization of America.

Working for the government just after the country entered World War I, he pressed the case that the war was worth supporting. He later took on the near-impossible task of making President Calvin Coolidge appear relatable by having him host a pancake breakfast attended by all the biggest celebrities, including Al Jolson. Coolidge won the election.

When the American Tobacco Co. was a client, he created campaigns convincing women to smoke by suggesting that they could become thin by smoking instead of eating.

His own wife smoked, incidentally. Bernays, who did not, tried to persuade her to quit.

When women began smoking, they balked at smoking Lucky Strikes, which were made by the American Tobacco Co. He learned women weren't buying Luckies because the red and green packages clashed with with their clothes.

So he set out to make green a desirable color for fashion by holding a ball, attended by all of society, at which women were encouraged to wear green. At the same time, he told manufacturers and retailers that green was the next big color.

A couple of decades later, he promoted the United Fruit Co. (now known as Chiquita) by associating bananas with good health. And when the company could financially benefit by the overthrow of the democratically elected president of Guatemala, he helped lay the groundwork for a successful 1954 coup secretly led by the CIA.

OK, that's a little disturbing. And that's not the least of it. In his many books, he made the case that advertisers could "control and regiment the masses according to our will without their knowing about it."

He called that concept "the engineering of consent." And it was his belief that the public represented chaos and that only skilled propagandists such as himself could bring them to order through the systematic manipulation of their thoughts.

Doing so required an understanding of the ways of the subconscious, a subject into which Bernays had particular insight. His mother was Sigmund Freud's sister. His father's sister was Freud's wife. That made him Freud's nephew on both sides of his family.

Bernays' theories were later used, not surprisingly, by Joseph Goebbels. In his autobiography, Bernays wrote, "This shocked me, but I knew any human activity can be used for social purposes or misused for antisocial ones."

Edward Bernays died in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1995. He was 103.