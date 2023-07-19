Yield: 3 cups
2 ears of corn, husks and silk removed
1 large cucumber, peeled, seeded and chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
4 scallions, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
Hot sauce, to taste
Salt and ground black pepper
1. Carefully cut the kernels from the ears of corn. To do this, one at a time stand each ear on its wide end and use a knife to saw down the length of the cob.
2. In a medium bowl, combine the corn kernels, cucumber, celery, scallions, dill, and the lemon zest and juice. Season with a splash of hot sauce, salt and pepper.
Per ½ cup: 45 calories; 1g fat; no cholesterol; 10g carbohydrate; 2g fiber; 3g sugar; 2g protein; 105mg sodium.
