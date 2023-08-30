Fried Green Beans (Pey Kyaw)
Yield: 4 servings
¾ pound (12 ounces) green beans
½ teaspoon sesame seeds
½ tablespoon oil (not olive oil)
2 teaspoons chili-garlic sauce
2 teaspoons oyster sauce
1 teaspoon fish sauce
¼ teaspoon sesame oil
1. Rinse and trim green beans. Place paper towels on a plate and set aside.
2. Put a small skillet over medium heat. Add sesame seeds and toast until golden brown, stirring and tossing seeds frequently to keep them from burning. Set aside.
3. In a small bowl, mix together chili-garlic sauce, oyster sauce and fish sauce. Set aside.
4. Heat oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add green beans and sauté 5 minutes until done. Remove beans to prepared plate to drain on paper towels.
5. Return beans to wok or skillet on medium-high heat. Add chili-garlic sauce mixture, and stir or toss to coat well. Add sesame oil for fragrance and immediately remove to serving platter. Sprinkle liberally with toasted sesame seeds.
Per serving: 55 calories; 2.5g fat; 0.5g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 2g protein; 8g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 3g fiber; 280g sodium; 40mg calcium.
Recipe adapted from Daniel Murphree, assistant pastor at New City Fellowship.