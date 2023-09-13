Yield: 6 servings
Zest and juice of 1 lime
¼ cup honey
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small watermelon, cut into 1-inch thick slices
Mint leaves, for garnish
Flaky sea salt, for garnish
Note: Do not omit the salt at the end.
Heat grill or grill pan to medium heat. In a medium bowl, whisk together lime zest, lime juice, honey and olive oil. Brush mixture over both sides of melon. Place on grill and cook until grill marks form and fruit softens slightly, about 1 minute per side. Sprinkle with mint and flaky sea salt, and serve.
Per serving: 178 calories; 41g carbohydrates; 3g fat; 2g protein; 505mg sodium; 35g sugar
Recipe by Lena Abraham via Delish.