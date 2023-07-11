Spaghetti Don Alfonso 1890

Yield: 4 servings

¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 garlic cloves, unpeeled, divided

1 pound fresh cherry tomatoes

10 ounces vegetable stock, divided

Scant ½ teaspoon salt, plus more for salting cooking water

¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce, if needed

¼ teaspoon granulated sugar, if needed

8 ounces good-quality dried spaghetti

8 basil leaves, for garnish

Note: Have all your ingredients ready before cooking; steps 4-7 must be completed within a few minutes.

1. Heat ¼ cup olive oil until shimmering. Cut 1 garlic clove in half and add 1 of the halves to the oil. Cook over low heat for three hours, taking care not to burn the garlic. Discard the garlic, and reserve. (You can make more of this garlic-flavored oil at one time and save it for later; try 2 garlic cloves cut in half and heated in ¾ cup of oil).

2. Using a small, serrated knife, remove and discard the stem end of the cherry tomatoes, and cut the remaining part in half. Scoop out and discard the seeds from half of the tomatoes.

3. Bring vegetable stock to a simmer (you won’t need all of it, but some will evaporate before you use it). Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt well.

4. Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot until hot. Add 2 unpeeled cloves of garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 4 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of the hot vegetable stock, and continue cooking over medium-low heat for 10 minutes.

4. If sauce is too liquid, add tomato sauce in increments until sauce becomes the consistency you want. Add at least ¼ teaspoon salt or more to taste. If sauce is too acidic, add sugar. Pass sauce through a food mill or press it through a colander.

5. While tomatoes are cooking, add spaghetti to salted, boiling water, stirring occasionally.

6. Meanwhile, heat the reserved ¼ cup garlic-flavored oil in a large pot over medium-heat until hot. Add 1 unpeeled garlic clove and stir frequently until fragrant, 1 minute. Carefully add part of the remaining vegetable stock (stand back and turn your head — the stock and the scalding hot oil will splatter up and possibly out of the pot). Stir, and add more of the stock, taking the same precautions. Stir, and add the rest of the stock, taking the same precautions. Stir and add ½ cup of the pasta cooking water. Remove and discard garlic.

7. When pasta is two minutes from being done, drain in a colander and add to the pot with the oil-vegetable stock mixture. Stirring vigorously and constantly, continue cooking pasta in this pot until fully cooked.

8. Divide spaghetti onto 4 plates and top with tomato sauce. Garnish each portion with 2 leaves of basil.

Per serving: 405 calories; 26g fat; 4g saturated fat; 41mg cholesterol; 250 mg sodium; 38g carbohydrates; 2g fiber; 29mg calcium; 388mg potassium

Adapted from a recipe by Ernesto Iaccarino