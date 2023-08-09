The on-again, off-again South Grand vegan restaurant that was Lulu's Local Eatery has officially closed.

The women-owned, Asian-owned restaurant in the South Grand Business District announced its closure on Instagram, saying, "Due to several outstanding reasons, we decided not continuing with our lease."

Known for its meat-free versions of popular international dishes — General Tso's Tofu, Korean tacos, bao tacos — the restaurant closed during the pandemic but was open for one year for takeout.

The Instagram post noted that it took a year for new owners to make renovations and to get a liquor license. The restaurant reopened in April.

Lulu's began as a food truck in 2012 and moved to its permanent location at 3201 South Grand Boulevard in 2014.

The owners could not be reached for comment.