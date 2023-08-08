Daniel Neman Follow Daniel Neman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My mother had a theory that made traveling tolerable: Every town has a decent Chinese restaurant in it.

I’m talking about decades ago — decades and decades, if you want to be cruelly accurate about it. I’m talking about when I was young, back when roadside restaurants often promised “good eats.”

It was my experience that the first word was never true, and the second one only rarely.

The movies of the 1930s make roadside diners look almost irresistible. There was always a lineup of colorful characters seated at the counter, most of them without speaking lines, smoking their cigarettes and drinking their coffee and occasionally digging their cigarette ashes out of their coffee.

The guy behind the counter, whose name was usually Joe but could also be Gus in certain circumstances, would saunter over to ask “what’ll’ya have?” The main character would order a bowl of chili.

It was always a bowl of chili. Never even a hamburger, and certainly never trout amandine or braised lamb shanks in a port reduction sauce. Chili, and nothing but chili, was all 1930s movie diner cooks knew how to make.

Oh, sometimes there would be doughnuts, too. Doughnuts and coffee, especially if the star is Clark Gable.

But in real life, the roadside diners of my youth were not as picturesque. The characters who crowded the counter looked like the strangers my parents warned me not to talk to. The food was on the bad side of good.

Except, oddly, the chili. The chili was always good. Those 1930s movie characters knew what they were talking about.

In general, though, the roadside restaurants of the 1960s could give you the sort of problems you didn’t want to have when you were sitting in the back seat of a car for hours, especially when your brother wouldn’t stay on his side of the seat.

And that is when my mother developed her simple, elegant theorem. Every town had a Chinese restaurant. Every Chinese restaurant had at least decent food.

This was when seemingly every Chinese restaurant in the country served Cantonese food and only Cantonese food. And it was certainly before we started calling Canton Guangzhou.

The Chinese food that was served in America at the time was invariably stir-fried, which is not a difficult technique to master. The ingredients for the simple dishes that were served then were easy to find fresh or, if need be, did not taste bad out of a can. And no one cared if the oyster sauce came from a jar.

When we were traveling, there was a better than fair chance that Chinese food would be better and more edible than the meatloaf or liver and onions from any place that loudly proclaimed its eats were good.

But time passed, and we became more sophisticated. Fast-food joints opened at every highway interchange, followed by chain restaurants.

It wasn’t Le Bernardin, but you could be sure of getting an entirely edible, decently digestible meal of something called Santa Fe Chicken, or whatever.

But then something unexpected happened: Local restaurants started stepping up their game, too. Places that in the 1950s and ’60s would be serving good eats are now serving eats that are actually good.

Circumstances and a story recently took me to Greenville, Illinois. Greenville is a pleasant town of 7,000 people, with a leafy town square, a medium-security federal prison and a Christian liberal arts university. It is home to the largest private manufacturer of scoreboards in the world and the world’s oldest and largest maker of band uniforms.

In other words, it is exactly the sort of place where, not too terribly long ago, you would not expect to find a meal worth eating. (I’m not disparaging small towns; I’m only saying many did not have a population large enough to support a restaurant with better-than-average food).

In Greenville I went to a place called Kahuna’s. It offers a wide variety of smash burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. I had a smash burger, which was excellent, and then, because I was hungry and because I was feeling nostalgic, I had a bowl of chili. Also excellent.

But the next time I head to Greenville, I might not stop back at Kahuna’s. There are a couple of Chinese restaurants there that look pretty good.