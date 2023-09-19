Daniel Neman Features writer Follow Daniel Neman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I guess I became interested in making clear ice when I saw a package of it at a fancy store. Six crystal-clear cubes for $12.

Clear ice has many advantages in drinks. It tastes better. It is said to melt slower. And most important, it just looks cooler.

But six cubes for 12 bucks is more than I’m willing to spend for drinks that look cool. So I thought I’d learn how to make it myself. For this, I went to the Magical Google Answer Machine.

One knowledgeable source said to boil the water twice before freezing it. Another said to boil it three times.

I boiled one batch of water twice before freezing it and another batch three times.

Neither worked. At all.

I’m beginning to lose my faith in the Magical Google Answer Machine and the semiliterate 12-year-olds on it who feel compelled to authoritatively discuss subjects about which they know nothing.

The murky white cloud toward the bottom of ice cubes is made up of minerals and impurities in the water. There is nothing wrong with them — the minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron and potassium are actually good for you. Removing them to make clear ice is simply an aesthetic choice.

It’s easy to do, too, though that may depend on your definition of the word “easy.”

Note: The next five paragraphs are a little bit sciencey. Feel free to skip them. I’ll get to the part about how to make clear ice afterward.

When ice freezes, it pushes the minerals away from the part of the cube that is turning to ice. Typically, water in freezers is chilled on all sides equally, so ice first begins to form on the top, bottom and along the sides of the cube.

If you’ve ever taken an ice-cube tray out of the freezer before the ice was fully formed, you’ve noticed that the top, bottom and sides of the cube are ice, but the center part is still water.

Because the minerals have been forced away from the part of the cube that has turned to ice, they are all in the water that is in the center. They are trapped there, and that is where they will remain when the entire cube freezes.

In order to make clear ice, you have to force the minerals to one side of the cube, not the middle, and then freeze only the part of the cube that does not have the minerals in it.

To do so, you have to use what is called directional freezing — freezing the water from the top down, only. You also have to have a place below it for the water with the minerals in it to go, so it does not freeze with the rest.

OK, we’re back. To make crystal-clear ice, all you need is something that is insulated on all sides except the top, such as a Thermos-type tumbler or a small cooler that can fit in your freezer.

Simply fill the Thermos-type tumbler — a Yeti or something similar — most of the way to the top with water. Keep the lid off, place the tumbler or mug in the freezer and wait until it is mostly frozen.

For reasons that are explained in the confusing and/or boring part above, a large piece of clear ice will be floating above water that holds the cloud-making minerals in it. The ratio of ice to water depends on how long you have left it in the freezer.

A large, 20- or 24-ounce tumbler may take 24 hours. A 10-ounce tumbler may take 12 or 14. Remember, you want a couple of inches of unfrozen water on the bottom. But of course you can’t see into a vacuum-insulated glass. So you may have to use a little trial and error to come up with the correct time for each tumbler.

When you take the tumbler out of the freezer, allow it to sit for a few minutes (so the ice doesn’t crack) and then turn it upside down on a plate in the sink.

If the ice doesn’t come out immediately — it will be followed by the unfrozen water — run the tumbler (still upside down) under hot water for a minute. You may have to pound the tumbler, top side-down, on a counter to get the ice out. Use a dish towel on the counter to avoid denting your tumbler.

To cut the ice into the size of pieces that you want, simply score it on top about one-quarter inch deep with a serrated knife, such as a bread knife. Hit the top of the knife with a mallet or your hand, and the ice will break cleanly there.

If the ice froze too long and you have a white cloud of minerals on the bottom, just cut off that part with the serrated knife.

If you want to make more ice at once, fill a small cooler with water several inches deep. Place the cooler in the freezer — keep the top off — and wait until it is mostly frozen. Remove it from the freezer, wait a few minutes and turn it upside-down in the sink.

The clear ice will come out in one glorious chunk, followed by the unfrozen water. Knock off any unsightly and thin pieces of ice that may have formed under the main chunk, and then use the serrated-knife trick to form it into the size of cubes that you want.

If you prefer perfectly formed, identical-sized large cubes of clear ice, cut a small hole in the bottom of each section of a silicone ice-cube tray. Place the tray on top of a cookie cutter or something similar inside a small cooler, so the tray sits an inch or two above the bottom of the cooler.

Fill the silicone tray and cooler with water nearly to the top of the tray, and place it, without the cover, in the freezer. Wait until ice has formed to the bottom of the tray, perhaps 15 to 20 hours. Wait a few minutes and dump the cooler, including the tray, into the sink.

Removing the perfectly clear cubes from the silicone tray is easy. And as a bonus, there will be several large pieces of ice leftover that you can cut into the sizes and shapes that you want.

To store, dry the pieces of ice with a towel, place them in a plastic freezer bag and place in the freezer.

Use as necessary. Or just when you want to look cool.