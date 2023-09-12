Daniel Neman Features writer Follow Daniel Neman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I waited all year for this two-week vacation. The question is: Was it worth the weight?

Specifically, was it worth four pounds?

That's four pounds in two weeks. You may wonder how it is even possible to do that.

But it's simple, actually. Just limit yourself to gaining two pounds per week.

Just for fun, try figuring out how much two pounds per week would be in a single year.

Yeah, that's the same number I got.

I managed to achieve what is, in some regards, an impressive achievement by shoveling as much crab into my mouth as possible. The states of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia are collectively known as Delmarva, and because I was in Delmarva I did what the Delmarvans do. I ate crab.

I ate soft-shell crab. I ate crab cakes. The fact that I did not eat any steamed whole crabs on this trip strikes me as a personal failing that will haunt me for the rest of my days.

It wasn't just crab, of course. You can't gain four pounds on just crab alone, although I wouldn't mind trying. I also ate pasta and grilled beef and shakshuka and fried chicken (with a honey gochujang sauce) and a Nashville hot fried chicken sandwich and my favorite pizza in the world and a couple of more crab cakes at a restaurant near the airport just before we came back.

So it was a concerted effort, is what I'm saying. And also: It was worth the weight.

But I wasn't so jocular about the extra pounds when I hopped on the scale at home. Staring back at me was a Very Large Number. A number I hadn't seen in at least 15 years, or maybe 20.

I was much heavier 15 years ago, or maybe 20. My doctor became alarmed at my numbers for cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar and suggested that I should stop eating red meat, fried food and items with sugar in them, and that I should lose at least 44 pounds.

I lost 48. But after duly impressing the doctor, or at least his nurse ("How did you do that?" she asked. "My doctor told me to lose weight," I said), I started allowing the pounds to slip back on. I have basically been yo-yoing the same 15 pounds ever since.

Until the pandemic hit. Working from home, I managed to avoid the temptations of the office. I had more opportunities to exercise. I lost nearly 30 pounds. My weight was lower than it had been since 1985. I felt good. I felt reasonably fit.

But I have been on an upswing ever since, and I'm having trouble turning it around. I have regained more than 35 of those 30 pounds that I lost during the pandemic, and the vacation weight is only the frosting on the cake — the delicious buttercream frosting with Tahitian vanilla. Thinking like that may be part of the problem.

One part of the vacation took us to Annapolis, Maryland, to visit friends (Go Navy!). I stopped into one of those self-consciously quaint shops that head down to the harbor, and the unthinkable happened: I fell in love with a piece of clothing.

This almost never happens to me. Though I try to look professional at work, I've practically never formed an emotional attachment to a piece of cloth. But this one was the exception. It was a tweed sportscoat in a shade of green that is somewhere between forest and olive.

I tried one on. It looked great on me, and that is something I almost never say. But it did. The only problem was, it was a little too tight in the back. I asked the salesman if they had a larger size.

No, he said. That is the biggest size they have. And I was bigger than it.

That was the moment I realized that maybe I'd better get my weight back down. Hello, exercise. Farewell, food I love. At least as much of it.

We have an anniversary coming up, and we are going out for dinner. I wonder if I can get a good crab cake somewhere.