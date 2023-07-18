Daniel Neman Follow Daniel Neman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After my father's funeral, we served apple strudel. Of course we did. I don't remember if he requested it or not — this was more than 20 years ago — but he certainly would have been disappointed if we had not.

The strudel was an in-joke among his grieving family. His favorite comedy routine ever came from a record called "The Yiddish are Coming! The Yiddish are Coming!" It came out in 1967, one year after the hit movie "The Russians are Coming! The Russians are Coming!"

The record was a compilation of short skits, and my father's favorite was called "The Last Wish." Lou Jacobi plays an old man who is dying histrionically, with plenty of humorous wheezes and gasps to keep the mood light. His loving and devoted son, played by Anthony Holland, asks if there is anything he wants before he dies.

His father says, "I would like one piece of Mama's delicious apple strudel (wheeze). It's my last wish."

The son says, "I'll get it for you, Papa," and goes off to get the strudel. The father says, "What else could a man want than the taste of Mama's apple strudel on his lips when he goes? (wheeze). I'm a lucky man."

The son returns: "I'm back, Papa."

"Oh, good. (wheeze). The apple strudel."

"No, Papa. I didn't get it. Mama says you can't have any."

"What do you mean? (wheeze). Can't have any?"

"She says the strudel is for after the funeral."

People brought plenty of other food after the funeral, too, but the only thing I remember was the strudel. I have never been a particular fan of strudel, apple or otherwise, but this one had special significance. It was wonderful.

Funeral food has been on my mind lately. My sweet and beautiful cousin Lisa died a couple of weeks ago. I went to the funeral, which was held where she lived, in Aspen, Colorado.

I have been to Aspen three times, all to see her and her family, and it is quite possibly the most gorgeous place on Earth. In the winter everything is presumably covered in snow, which has a beauty all its own, but in summer — the only season I have been there — the mountains are heart-stoppingly stunning.

On this trip, my waitress/bartender asked what brought me to Aspen, so I told her I was there for a funeral. She said she was sorry and made a sympathetic face.

After a second's pause, I said, "Nice place for it, though."

She said, "I thought about saying that but decided not to, so I said it to myself."

The funeral was as beautiful as the setting, and almost as beautiful as Lisa. Her sorrowful husband gave the best eulogy I have ever heard. I have written more than my share of eulogies for family members in my time, and his captured her so perfectly that I decided then and there to give up writing them entirely.

If a eulogy needs to be written, I'll have Alan write it. I'm the professional writer. He's a ski instructor. But he's a ski instructor with a remarkable way with words.

Their oldest son also gave a eulogy. His was the second-best I've ever heard.

After the funeral, we all repaired to their house where, naturally, a beautiful spread was waiting. It was more food than we family and friends could possibly hope to eat, which of course is the point.

Whoever brought the food wanted to show that their love for the family surpassed mere functionality, the need to feed a crowd. It was the same idea as the Thanksgiving cornucopia; their love overflowed. Or perhaps overfloweth.

It got me thinking: Why is after-funeral food so important?

Is it just the well-known association that food has with comfort? We are sad, we are mourning — so we take solace in stuffing ourselves with food that makes us feel better. It's way to fill the emptiness in our hearts.

Or is it a distraction? We are amassed in a state of mutual sorrow, and so to dull the post-funeral pain we find ourselves reaching again (and again) for the cookies, the cake, the chips and dip.

Perhaps it is just a supercharged instance of our primal need to mix social events with food. Parties always are marked by food, and funeral parties — our most sombre and solemn of social gatherings — are times for an overabundance of it.

Lisa's family had set out dishes of green and purple M&Ms, which I assume had some significance for her, and bags of jelly candies, which must have been her favorite.

As for me, I hope they have apple strudel.