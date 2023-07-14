The Webster Groves location of C.J. Muggs Bar & Grill at 101 West Lockwood Avenue has closed. The original Clayton location of C.J. Muggs at 200 South Central Avenue in Clayton remains open.

Joe Crall, whose family founded C.J. Muggs in 1981, said the family sold the Webster Groves location to a new owner in February.

The new owner made the decision to close the Webster Groves location, Crall said. If the new owner had instead continued operating the restaurant beyond the present, according to the terms of the sale, he would have had to change its name.

A voice-mail message left at the Webster Groves location was not immediately returned.

Crall said some longtime employees of the C.J. Muggs in Webster Groves will be brought over to the Clayton original to help with the “labor crunch.” In fact, the restaurant industry’s labor shortage was one reason the family decided to sell the Webster Groves location.

