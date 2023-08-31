ST. LOUIS — The Original Crusoe’s Restaurant at 3152 Osceola Street in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood has announced its impending closure.

The restaurant, which is noted for its fried chicken, has not set its exact closing date, but said on Facebook it will stay open for “the next couple of weeks or so, until we go through our inventory.”

Original Crusoe’s opened in 1979. The Facebook announcement on Wednesday said the restaurant’s closure “is probably one of the hardest things our family has had to do.”

According to the announcement, “We have had a rough summer with the power going out twice and losing a lot of food. Plus, our hoods not working for over a week with many attempts to fix it and then finding out it was a fix on Ameren’s end. It saddens us beyond words and we are so thankful for the support we have had over the years.”

Original Crusoe’s is at least the third restaurant in St. Louis proper to announce its closing over the past two weeks.

Gregg’s Bar and Grill at 4400 North Broadway in Near North Riverfront announced the end of a nearly 50-year run on Aug. 20.

“This was not an easy decision,” a post on Gregg’s Facebook page said in part. “The last 3 years have been tough on many businesses. Gregg's was very fortunate. We worked extremely hard to overcome many obstacles. However some things are out of our control. This is not goodbye but a see you later.”

As previously reported, Baileys’ Range at 920 Olive Street downtown is closing Thursday (Aug. 31). The second location of Baileys' Range in Shaw will remain open, however.