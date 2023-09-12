Food & Wine magazine has named Steven Pursley, the chef and owner of the Lindenwood Park restaurant Menya Rui, one of its “Best New Chefs” for 2023. A profile of Pursley and Menya Rui appears in the magazine’s October issue.

Pursley is one of 11 chefs nationwide Food & Wine has selected for this year’s edition of “Best New Chefs.” Since the magazine founded the award in 1988, it has grown into one of the culinary world’s most prestigious honors for up-and-coming chefs.

Previous winners have included such now renowned, influential chefs as Rick Bayless, Daniel Boulud, David Chang, Tom Colicchio and Stephanie Izard.

Pursley is the fifth St. Louis-based “Best New Chef.” Food & Wine honored Gerard Craft of Niche in 2008, Kevin Willmann of Farmhaus in 2011, Michael Gallina of Vicia in 2018 and Nick Bognar of Indo in 2020.

In Food & Wine's profile of Pursley, restaurant editor Khushbu Shah writes, “I didn’t think it was possible to eat four bowls of ramen in one sitting, but as I surveyed the counter in front of me (at Menya Rui), strewn with splashes of broth and puddles of vinegar, I had clearly proven myself wrong.”

Food & Wine has also published Pursley's restaurant recommendations for St. Louis.

Menya Rui’s menu, though brief, has significantly broadened ramen culture in St. Louis. Pursley’s signature dishes include pork shoyu ramen, which is much lighter than the tonkotsu style of ramen that is prevalent in the United States; tsukemen, thicker noodles that diners dip in concentrated broth; and brothless mazemen ramen.

Notably, Pursley makes his own noodles using a machine imported from Japan. The labor-intensive process sets Menya Rui apart from other ramen restaurants in St. Louis, as does Pursley’s intensive study of the dish.

In an interview last year, Pursley said he found himself at a "crossroads" after college, where he had studied political science only to change his mind about pursuing a career as a lawyer. He ended up going to Japan to work in ramen restaurants. He stayed there for three years, the first two in his mother’s native Okinawa prefecture, the third in the city of Matsuyama.

True to Japanese ramen tradition, Menya Rui is a fast-paced, no-frills dining experience. You sit down, you order on your phone via QR code, your dish is rapidly assembled, you eat, you leave. When the restaurant is busy, diners line up across its storefront and sometimes around the corner to wait, but the queue moves quickly.

Menya Rui is located at 3453 Hampton Avenue. The restaurant is open 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

