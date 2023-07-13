Ian Froeb Follow Ian Froeb Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Breakfast burritos at El Jarocho

At the entrance to the taqueria and grocery store El Jarocho, below a red neon sign for tacos, is a heart-shaped, handwritten sign advertising breakfast burritos. No further explanation is necessary. If you love breakfast burritos, you must make this 2-year-old storefront where Manchester abuts Valley Park your next destination.

El Jarocho serves its breakfast burritos all day. You order at the counter just inside the front door, then take a seat at a table in the dining room, which shares the front half of the space with grocery shelves, or at a counter facing the open kitchen. When the kitchen calls your number, you pick up your order at the pass.

I opted for the huevos con chorizo burrito. (Other options include eggs with cactus or bacon or the New Burrito, with steak, french fries and cheese.) The burrito is plump with rice, black beans and your preferred fillings, but reasonably so. This isn’t some collapsing, Chipotle-esque monster.

In fact, moderation is the key to the burrito’s excellence. The kitchen folds together gently scrambled egg and prickly, meaty chorizo and layers them atop the savory backbone of rice and beans. No single flavor or texture dominates.

The burrito doesn’t require a final accent, but if you like, El Jarocho offers three varieties of salsa: avocado (mild), green (medium, but trending hot) and red (hot). On a previous visit, I’d tried the smoky, punchy red with succulent carnitas on one of the restaurant’s tortas, so I asked for the spicy salsa with my burrito. The counter employee tossed me a curveball. Did I want the red … or the habanero?

Confidently, I chose habanero. This turned out to be a little cup of thinly sliced, raw habanero chiles. These certainly electrified my burrito. For those of you seeking a great breakfast burrito, not to mention another fine option for tacos and tortas, El Jarocho by itself provides enough of a jolt.

Where El Jarocho, 25 Stonegate Center, Manchester • More info 636-226-4448; eljarochotaqueria.com

Burgers at Dave & Tony’s Premium Burger Joint

Sometimes — though never, I stress to my editors as they read this — while on deadline, I pick a major thoroughfare and just drive. If I can’t find that magical new restaurant that has evaded the hype cycle, I will at least pass a place I haven’t thought about in some time.

Recently, I took Olive Boulevard all the way from Skinker Boulevard in the city to Creve Coeur. There, in the awkwardly situated shopping plaza I’d last visited to review Timothy’s in 2022, I spotted the sign for Dave & Tony’s Premium Burger Joint.

Remember the “better burger” movement? A dozen years ago, before last decade’s boom in smash burgers exploded, there was a broader trend of burger restaurants focused on making burgers that were “better” than the fast-food style without tipping into upscale fare.

Dave & Tony’s was the standout among the local entrants in the better-burger derby when it opened in 2011. Returning now — not my first visit since then, but my first in more than a few years — I found its appeal undiminished. The kitchen turns out ideally portioned patties, on the heftier side without being unmanageable bricks, and cooked to your preferred temperature.

I also enjoy the variety of toppings available on Dave & Tony’s build-your-own menu. I went spicy, with jalapeños and pepper jack cheese. Because it had been so long since my last visit, I also leaned into the better part of the better-burger format, adding bacon and a swanky roasted-garlic aioli.

Where Dave & Tony’s Premium Burger Joint, 12766 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur • More info 314-439-5100; daveandtonys.com

Chicken shawarma platter at Original Shawarma House

As I wrote in my review a few months ago, West Bank Street Eats in O’Fallon, Illinois, has set the new standard for shawarma in the metro area. If Original Shawarma House doesn’t quite reach such lofty heights, this Winchester storefront belongs in the conversation about the best of the rest of the area’s shawarma — and, if we are talking strictly about chicken shawarma, it just might rival West Bank.

Original Shawarma House opened in September 2021, and over multiple visits last year and this year, the restaurant’s chicken shawarma has consistently delivered juicy meat and gorgeously bronzed char. You can order this as a straight-up sandwich with pickles and both garlic and pomegranate sauces — a second version, the classic, adds lettuce, tomato and onion — but there are other options you should consider.

For just a few dollars more than the a-la-carte sandwich, the Chicken Shawarma Arabi gives you that sandwich (cut into pieces) with fries, slaw and a drink. My favorite dish here is the chicken shawarma platter, which serves a generous portion of chicken shawarma over regular or modestly spicy rice with your choice of a spread (hummus; baba ganoush; or muttabal, an eggplant-tahini dip) and your choice of a salad.

However you decide to enjoy the chicken shawarma at Original Shawarma House, the restaurant’s creamy garlic sauce is the essential final touch.

Where Original Shawarma House, 14560 Manchester Road, Winchester • More info 636-220-2524; originalshawarmahouse.com

Amighetti Special, back on the Hill (almost)

OK, technically speaking, Amighetti’s hasn’t returned to the Hill. The sandwich shop’s new storefront, which debuted in March at 5390 Southwest Avenue, is officially located in neighboring Southwest Garden.

Still, after the bizarre circumstances in the summer of 2019 that led to the departure of the Amighetti’s name from its iconic spot at the corner of Wilson and Marconi avenues, the temptation to call this new location a homecoming is unavoidable.

(If you need a refresher: A dispute between the owner of Amighetti’s and the licensed operator of the Hill location escalated from differing views about the presence of stems on the pepperoncini garnishing the signature Amighetti Special sandwich to the Hill location changing its name and serving a sandwich that was definitely not the Amighetti Special, not at all, wink wink.)

What else to order on my first visit to the almost-on-the-Hill Amighetti’s but the Amighetti Special. This is a classic deli sandwich of roast beef, salami and ham distinguished by its toppings, most notably those pepperoncini (no stems here!) and Amighetti’s tangy, aioli-like Special Sauce. And while a whole order of the Amighetti Special makes for a substantial meal, this isn’t as overwhelming as many deli sandwiches are.

Need another reason to visit the new Amighetti’s? The dining room features two soda fountains, one Coca-Cola, one Pepsi. This child of the 1980s Cola Wars can hardly believe it.

Where Amighetti’s, 5390 Southwest Avenue • More info 314-843-4455; amighettis.com

More hot chicken at Heaterz

Chuck’s isn’t the only homegrown Nashville hot chicken chain in the metro area. Heaterz Hot Chicken debuted in Alton and has since expanded to Kirkwood. With my taste buds primed for spicy chicken — and both my body and soul mostly recovered from my encounter with Chuck’s Level 5 heat — I visited Heaterz in Kirkwood.

I didn’t need to worry about a repeat of my exquisite Chuck’s agony. The options at Heaterz range from plain to Nashville mild to Nashville hot, with barbecue also available. I ordered the fried chicken sandwich, Nashville hot.

The sandwich features a piece of fried chicken breast with sweet, creamy slaw and pickles on a cushy bun. The heat is definite but not fierce — closer to a 2 than a 3, using Chuck’s scale as my reference — with no lingering burn. More striking than the heat is the chicken’s flavor, its prickly edge as reminiscent of paprika as cayenne, proof that the potential variety in Nashville-inspired chicken isn’t limited to levels of pain.

Where Heaterz Hot Chicken, 129 West Jefferson Avenue, Kirkwood; 1500 Main Street, Alton • More info 314-946-5051 (Kirkwood); 618-636-2500 (Alton); heaterzhotchicken.com

