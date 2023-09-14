Ian Froeb Restaurant critic Follow Ian Froeb Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

El Milagro Azteca opened in May in Southwest Garden, and the temptation to riff on the Mexican restaurant’s location and the translation of milagro as miracle is compelling. Over the past decade, this building on Southwest Avenue west of South Kingshighway has confounded two outstanding, very different establishments: the bistro Three Flags Tavern and the Tex-Mex party Taco Circus.

To increase the degree of difficulty — or to laugh at the Fates — the restaurateur Joe Smugala has installed a second venture here. GastroPit, a new version of Smugala’s former Hill barbecue joint J. Smugs GastroPit, occupies a much smaller storefront on the opposite end of the building from El Milagro Azteca’s entrance. The two restaurants share a prep kitchen.

Carlos Hernandez, the chef of El Milagro Azteca and Smugala’s partner in the restaurant, takes advantage of the overlap. For an appetizer, he smokes baby-back ribs, paints them with a feisty citrus glaze and plates four of them with piquant escabeche onions and cooling avocado. The dish comes with a side of tortillas so you can fashion tacos from the rib meat and its garnishes.

Or you can pick up each rib with your hands, as you would do at a traditional barbecue restaurant, and tug at the meat until your teeth hit bone. The ribs — costillitas aguachile on the menu — are as exciting as any smoked-meat dish I’ve eaten in recent years, a time when those traditional barbecue joints have generally been content just to meet expectations. Add an a-la-carte side of, say, smashed black beans, and this appetizer becomes El Milagro Azteca’s standout main course.

Smoke lingers over the restaurant’s most appealing offerings. Smoked, pulled pork infuses soul and tenderness into the Burrito Azteca, which after your first bite or pass with fork and knife spills forth its bounty of meat, rice and beans, pico de gallo, and sauteed onion and bell pepper. For the smoked salmon al chipotle, smoking plays a functional role. The fish delivers a firm, almost meaty texture without the unpleasant flavor of salmon cooked until well-done. The smokiness unfurls instead through the dusky heat of the salmon’s chipotle glaze.

More often, you notice the smoke by association. The smoker is one of the tools Hernandez employs at El Milagro Azteca, but the kitchen’s true engine is the open-flame grill. You will find charry, juicy steak throughout the menu: folded into an order of carne asada tacos, rolled inside enchiladas, served as sizzling fajitas. The mole is the obvious star of the enchiladas de mole. Spicy, earthy and chocolaty and sprinkled with sesame seeds, the sauce would be worth ordering by itself to eat as if it were a soup. Even through the mole’s richness and complexity, however, I could taste where the flames had licked and deeply browned the chicken inside the enchiladas.

When you step back from the smoker and the grill to survey El Milagro Azteca’s menu as a whole, you can see the challenge Hernandez and Smugala have set for themselves. The selection is broad, and the categories are familiar: nachos, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and fajitas. At lunch, your options further increase with the addition of tortas and the breakfast staples chilaquiles and huevos rancheros.

The torta de pollo suggests the limits of the restaurant’s ambitions. The milanesa-style chicken at the heart of my sandwich was as thin as it should have been, its fried breading as crispy, but the cutlet was small, barely enough to stand up to the typically generous garnishes of smashed black beans, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. By taqueria standards, the tacos al pastor don’t pop, with a subdued pineapple note to counter pork that is mildly flavored despite its guajillo-chile marinade.

The inevitable quesabirria tacos do succeed, however, thanks to the kitchen’s emphasis on the birria itself — the beef braised into succulence and both warmly and sharply spiced — over the melty queso. Yet after eating my body weight in quesabirria over the past four years, and especially after trying the costillitas aguachile, I can’t help but wonder whether El Milagro Azteca’s version might have benefited from looking to the smoker it shares with GastroPit. Could this be this restaurant to reinvigorate both quesabirria and smoked brisket simultaneously?

Credit Hernandez and Smugala for making me hungry for something different from what so many other area Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants offer. Sometimes those differences are subtle. The Queso Volcano Dip leads with a “scorched” surface that mimics stretchy queso fundido. Underneath this is a creamy, chorizo-barbed cheese sauce with just a hint of sweetness from caramelized onion.

Queso also stars in El Milagro Azteca’s most luxurious dish, nachos with lobster and crab. Here, the queso is enriched with shrimp stock rather than chorizo and caramelized onion, though you might not notice that shrimp flavor thanks to the nachos’ generous portion of sweet crab meat as well as the less generously portioned but no less butter-poached lobster.

Pico de gallo, sour cream and a serrano aioli leaven the extravagance, if barely, but this is a dish to share — or, like the pork ribs, to make your main course instead of an appetizer. If seafood nachos you don’t instinctively throw back in the ocean aren’t a miracle, they are certainly one of El Milagro Azteca’s many small blessings.

Rating Recommended • The Post-Dispatch evaluates restaurants on the following scale, lowest to highest: not recommended, recommended, highly recommended, essential. The rating reflects how the restaurant succeeds on its own terms — and how it meets a diner's good-faith expectations of quality food and hospitality — regardless of cuisine, location or cost.

How much Queso Volcano Dip • $9 Enchiladas de mole • $15 Costillitas aguachile • $15 Lobster & Crab Nachos • $22

Where El Milagro Azteca, 4940 Southwest Avenue • More info 314-664-9955; elmilagroazteca.com • Menu Contemporary Mexican cuisine • Hours Lunch and dinner daily

