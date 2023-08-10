Each week, I publish the First Course, an email newsletter that dishes insight, news, tips and more from St. Louis’ thriving dining scene. Exclusive to the newsletter is a weekly recommended dish from an area establishment. Here is a sampling of the recommendations I’ve offered in recent weeks.

The Italian beef sandwich at the Wood Shack

Soulard sandwich standout the Wood Shack has relocated from its original location at 1862 South 10th Street to the former Twisted Ranch building at 1731 South Seventh Street. (For those of you keeping score at home, the ranch dressing obsessives at Twisted Ranch have moved to the Central West End.)

The new Wood Shack is substantially larger than the first. When I walked into the building for lunch one afternoon this week, I briefly worried I'd gone through the wrong door. I suspect you could fit much of the original’s footprint into the bar area by itself.

Sandwiches remain the Wood Shack’s mission. I have eaten my way through much of the restaurant’s menu since it debuted in 2017, but I don’t remember ordering its take on an Italian beef before. With food media obsessing over season two of “The Bear” this summer, I figured the time was right.

The Wood Shack serves a relatively compact Italian beef, undipped, with a small cup of debris gravy on the side. If this sandwich isn’t a righteous mess like those you find at the Italian beef specialists Vinnie’s Italian Beef & Gyros in Lindenwood Park and Mike’s Italian Beef in the Affton area, it does boast the signature style of chef-owner Chris Delgado. Delgado smokes the beef before he braises it, marrying the succulence of a traditional Italian beef sandwich to the piquant woodsmoke essence of great barbecue.

With its giardiniera garnish, the Wood Shack’s Italian beef is so tasty you might forget about the gravy on the side — though you won’t regret dipping the sandwich every couple of bites.

Where The Wood Shack, 1731 South Seventh Street • More info thewoodshacksoulard.com

Peach ice cream at Serendipity

So apparently I just missed National Ice Cream Day, which was last month. I also missed National Fried Chicken Day and National Hot Dog Day.

There are too many days. But we are in the thick of summer, after all, and I do love ice cream — and I am also late to visit the new home of Beckie Jacobs’ Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream, which has relocated from its original Webster Groves location to the Grove in Forest Park Southeast.

Serendipity tempts your sweet tooth with sundaes, banana splits, shakes and more — decidedly adult desserts included — but the older I get, the simpler my ice cream desires become. I ordered a scoop of peach ice cream atop a sugar cone. It was the perfect afternoon pick-me-up: as lusciously creamy as you expect from great ice cream, shot through with the flavor of dead-ripe summer peach.

National Ice Cream Day? Whatever. This is an everyday delight, if not necessity.

Where Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream, 4400 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-833-3800; serendipity-icecream.com

Tacos at the new Taco Buddha in Kirkwood

I’ve stumbled into a theme for my newsletter recommendations in recent weeks: restaurants that have recently relocated or, in the case of Taco Buddha, expanded. The popular University City taco specialist debuted its new Kirkwood location in June along Manchester Road.

A recent weekday lunch visit revealed a restaurant as crowded as the thoroughfare it faces, but moving much more efficiently. I ordered a soft drink, chips with Hatch chile queso and salsa and two tacos, and each course arrived in rapid succession.

(You order at your seat via QR code, though counter service is also available if you have grown weary of QR codes.)

If you have yet to visit either location of Taco Buddha, owner Kurt Eller’s concept is easy to categorize — tacos, duh — but difficult to summarize in one visit. Many tacos draw obvious influences from Mexican, Tex-Mex and New Mexican cuisine. The Sonoran taco, a new special, features pieces of flank steak with notes of citrus and smoky chile and a just-right chewy-tender texture garnished with pico de gallo and a medium-hot salsa as well as cotija cheese, lettuce and cilantro.

Other tacos might also look to, say, India. For the Jodhpur taco, the kitchen marinates chicken in yogurt, lemon and a masala blend before grilling it, imparting a subtle tanginess and edge of both warming and brightening spice. A mango salsa bridges the transition from the chicken to the taco’s other components (cabbage, cotija, cilantro and the house New Mexico Sauce), making for an enjoyable, unshowy mashup.

Where 11111 Manchester Road, Kirkwood • More info 314-502-9951; tacobuddha.com

