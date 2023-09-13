This week at area farmers markets you will find the first signs of fall (apples, butternut squash, spaghetti squash) as well as produce from the summer: sweet corn, tomatoes of all kinds, garlic, green beans, cabbage, watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, summer squashes, zucchini, beets, onions, lettuce and other greens, mushrooms, turnips, microgreens, carrots, green onions and fresh herbs. To help you use that watermelon, here is a recipe for Grilled Watermelon from a previous Let’s Eat section.