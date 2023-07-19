Now that the summer grilling season is in full swing, look for full-bodied reds that go with juicy burgers, steaks and ribs. Among great options are wines made from spicy syrah, also known as shiraz, and its bold offspring, petite sirah. The latter, which was created by a French botanist who crossed syrah and peloursin grapes, is known for its tannic, deeply colored wines. The following high-scoring examples come from Australia, where both grapes flourish.

Flegenheimer Bros. 2017 Out of the Park Shiraz, McLaren Vale, Australia

Bought • Friar Tuck Beverage, 9053 Watson, in June for $15.99

Description • The name Flegenheimer Bros. comes from a New York-based family business that sold fine wines from 1876 until Prohibition. When the youngest member of the family, Benjamin Hammerschlag, began making wine in Australia, he named his business Flegenheimer to honor his heritage. This shiraz is a big, meaty ruby-red wine that’s rich with juicy dark fruit, black pepper and exotic spices. Aged in neutral French and American oak, it has a bright acidity, mild tannins and a long velvety finish. It is very high in alcohol at 15.3%, so be sure to enjoy this wine with food.

Quarisa 2017 Johnny Q Petite Sirah, New South Wales, Australia

Bought • Friar Tuck Beverage, 9053 Watson, in June for $15.99

Description • If you want a wine that really packs a punch, give this petite sirah a try. It’s even bigger and more robust than the shiraz. Inky-dark and intriguing, this red is named after its winemaker John “Johnny” Quarisa, whose motto is “passion is everything.” Complex and intense with aggressive tannins, it has an inviting and distinctive aroma of dark fruit, tobacco and black tea. The wine has a lush mouth feel and it tastes of plums, blackberries and black pepper with hints of vanilla and toast from oak aging. High in alcohol at 14.5%, this wine also calls for hearty dishes.