Marlon West found a photo of Elijah McClain and stared into the young man’s eyes.

He drew a line on his computer — the halting start of a portrait. Then he deleted it.

McClain looked so much like he did at that age. West grew up in University City, loving films and animation. He graduated from U. City High School in 1981 and got his degree in Film Studies from Columbia College in Chicago. Now, he heads visual effects at Walt Disney Animation Studios and lives a few miles north of Los Angeles.

He never intended to draw McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in 2019 after police stopped him walking down the street in a Denver suburb. A 911 caller had reported McClain as looking “sketchy.” McClain was unarmed and not accused of committing any crime. Police forcibly restrained him in a chokehold and called paramedics, who injected him with ketamine.

West didn’t know if he would be able to capture McClain’s expression of vulnerability and sweetness.

“He was the toughest,” West said, of all the illustrations he made. He’s still not sure if his black-and-white drawing does McClain justice.

It’s one of nearly 50 portraits West drew during the pandemic. He felt compelled to seriously draw for the first time in 30 years after seeing the video of George Floyd being murdered by a police officer in 2020. Over a year and a half, West worked on the portraits periodically on his computer from around 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. It gave him a way to channel his despair.

“I found the process of drawing them to be very cathartic. I was sitting with these people for a long time doing these portraits,” West said. “The act of sitting there and doing this was me paying tribute to them.” He initially planned to create a set of four images and share them on his social media platforms.

But these incidents kept happening, and his art became a way to express himself. So, he kept drawing.

West’s “Ink Tributes” portray individuals who have lost their lives at the hands of police brutality or have been targeted in other racist incidents. The subjects include George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Sandra Bland and Michael Brown, among others. He expanded his artistic vision to also commemorate civil rights leaders, protestors and those who stood up for themselves and others. These tributes feature iconic figures such as John Lewis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Gloria Richardson Dandridge.

Now, the entire black-and-white collection can be viewed for free at the St. Louis University Museum of Art through the end of the year. A friend of West’s, who is a professor at SLU, saw the images on his social media and asked if he would be willing to bring this exhibition to his hometown.

West is thrilled to share his art with his family and childhood friends. Even though he’s worked on the animated effects in some of Disney’s biggest blockbuster films, he never imagined himself as a gallery artist.

The museum’s white walls are covered with large, comic-book-style portraits of ordinary people who were simply trying to live their lives or do their jobs alongside extraordinary heroes. It gives visitors a different lens through which to see the names and faces that dominated headlines as victims, stripped of their full humanity. West’s drawings capture aspects of his subjects that he felt were lacking from the general narrative.

“For many of us Black nerds, Marvel’s characters are particularly relatable,” West writes in the introduction at the beginning of the exhibition. “They are aliens, or born different, or having to deal with harsh cards dealt to them. They are feared, despised, shunned and misunderstood. There isn’t a more American form of portraiture than black ‘inks’ over white, to honor those that faced this nation’s fear and loathing of the Black body.”

Petruta Lipan, executive director of St. Louis University Museum of Art, said the decision to bring the exhibit to campus was made with a cognizant acknowledgment of its significance.

“Engaging in dialogues surrounding racism, race-related violence and instances of police brutality is both challenging and imperative for societal progress,” Lipan said in a statement. “The aim is to provide a platform for contemplation and discourse, inviting students and the broader public to grapple with these complex and pressing issues.”

When some of these events first happened, the names of the victims would trend on social media until they got knocked off by some other news events, West said. He notes that here, on the walls of this gallery, all of the deceased are in the space together — looking back at those looking at them — bearing witness.

If you go When • 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday Where • St. Louis University Museum of Art, 3663 Lindell Boulevard How much • Free More info • 314-977-6631