GREENVILLE — The Clark family of Greenville, Illinois, posts videos online showing themselves doing silly, ordinary things.

Each member of the family tries on the same shirt, for instance. Or they see how many steps they skip when they go upstairs.

All told, and across all platforms, the videos have been seen nearly 3 billion times.

That’s not a mistake. That’s not a typo. Three billion times. Billion, with a B.

Actually, it’s only 2.85 billion times. But they’ll reach 3 billion soon.

In the world of filmed social media, you’ve got to get a gimmick. And the Clark family’s gimmick is that they are tall.

Nineteen-year-old Carter is 7 feet, 1 inch tall. His father, Rob, is 6 feet, 6 inches — tall enough, but fully 7 inches shorter than his son. The comparison is not lost on him.

“I used to be tall. People would say, ‘Oh, you’re tall.’ I don’t hear that anymore,” Rob Clark says.

The oldest daughter, Abby, 17, is 5 feet, 10 inches. The youngest daughter, Avery, 14, tops her at 6 feet, 2 inches. Mom Rachelle is 5 feet, 9 inches. And 12-year-old Luke is 5-feet-5, and growing.

Collectively, they’re known as That Tall Family. It’s what people called them anyway, so Rachelle suggested the name to go with the short videos — many are just 10 to 20 seconds long — that they post on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, and on their own website.

Rob Clark says that some people watch the videos because the family is “just a little bit different. It’s not radically different. Just enough to notice.”

So when the family members try on the same shirt — a T-shirt ordinarily worn by Carter — there is visual humor in seeing the shirt appear to become progressively larger on the progressively smaller siblings. And when they skip steps going upstairs, they skip no more than one — except for Carter, who can climb four stairs in a single stride.

As the tallest, Carter serves as the visual punchline to many of the videos. In one, the two girls attempt to jump up and touch a Lululemon store sign perhaps 8½ feet off the ground. They get close, but Carter just walks over and palms it without even jumping.

Another shows Carter with his hand high over his head. The others try to jump and give him a high-five. Only the 6-foot-6 Rob succeeds, though he misses on his first attempt.

That clip has been seen 220 million times.

Because of his extraordinary height — he said he has never met anyone taller than he is — and the goofy good nature of the videos, Carter has become something of a social media star. He has even received marriage proposals. About half have come from women in foreign lands using Google Translate to make their desires known, with varying degrees of success.

One longer, four-minute video shows the family on a typical day, with Rob asking the children how their days went in school, going out for dinner at a St. Louis vegan gastropub and then heading to a store to look at toys.

One commenter wrote, “Nice you can get all family members to hang out with you. We never get our 4 teens together to do things.”

Rob Clark says that reaction is another part of their appeal. They are obviously a family that loves one another and enjoys spending time together, even the teenage siblings.

And also there is this: They are wholesome. There is no swearing, ever. They even make sure the songs they play behind the videos are clean and inoffensive and family friendly.

“We don’t get political. We don’t push our views. We want it to be positive content,” Rob Clark says.

Rob and Rachelle met at Greenville University, a few blocks from where they now live. He played basketball; she is, she admits in one video, a little obsessed with the sport. After graduation, they moved back to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where Rachelle is from.

They stayed in Canada for 20 years; Rachelle had a degree in communications and Rob worked in education, insurance and was an executive pastor in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“All the jobs that I did, I always used social media,” he says.

And he was on social media at home, too, just as it was beginning. His first video was a clip of 1-year-old Carter putting on socks. He posted it on YouTube, which had just started, and he’s been involved in social media ever since.

The family eventually decided to move back to America, in part because Carter wanted to play basketball, which is not as popular a sport in Canada as it is here. They first headed to a small town in Michigan, where Rob’s former basketball coach worked as a college administrator.

Rob Clark shot an 11-second video of the coach passing a ball to Carter, who made a 3-point shot. The coach passed it to him again, and Carter dunked it.

Rob posted the clip on Twitter, thinking people would like to see his old coach working with his son. But a friend saw it and forwarded it to a friend of his, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal said they should come down to Georgia, where he lived and where his son was playing basketball. They went and worked out in Shaq’s gym, as one does, and O’Neal convinced them to move to the Atlanta area.

The family was already tired of Michigan and the way everything was closed there at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. They were planning to move to Houston, where Rob had a job lined up with his brother’s company, but decided instead to move to Georgia.

The family would continue making videos while Rob looked for employment.

“We thought we could do this and get some attention, and eventually it will lead to a job,” he says.

“About 6 months into it, I realized this is the job,” he says.

Tired of the hectic big-city pace and Atlanta’s notorious traffic, they moved back to Greenville a year ago. Carter and Abby will attend Greenville University in the fall, where they both will play basketball.

Making videos is now the family’s full-time gig. YouTube and TikTok pay a tiny amount for every 1,000 views they get, but they are averaging several million views per day across all platforms, including some that don’t pay.

The majority of their income, though, comes from sponsorships with an assortment of brands, from Nickelodeon and Hasbro to Walmart and Sam’s Club. They also made a video to promote the movie “Air,” for Amazon Prime Video.

Their first branded video was for a game called Crossnet, which is sort of a combination of volleyball and four-square. It showed the girls playing the game with two of their friends, and then Carter walks in with his daunting height and blocks all of the balls.

They were paid $500 for the video. It received 1.7 million views — and probably another couple of million now on YouTube, Rob Clark says.

They shoot a video every day, adding to their catalog of about 900 clips. Meanwhile, they fill their time with other projects. Rob helps with Greenville University’s social media and is writing a book also about social media. In addition, the family just launched its own line of clothing called Made.

With 3 million followers across numerous platforms, the family is usually recognized these days when they go out. People want to take pictures with them, and ask questions. It’s always the same questions, too, Carter says: How tall are you and do you play basketball?

And then, wanting to keep the conversation going, they say something like, “Man, you’re tall,” he says.

“It’s not like we’re Hollywood famous, making millions of dollars. We get to have fun,” Rob Clark says.

“We’re thankful. We get to spend a lot of time with the family.”