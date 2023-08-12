Personal iconography rules in the Benton Park West home of sign maker, muralist and artist Phil Jarvis. From the massive mural that covers the façade, throughout the interior peopled with his finished and in-process artworks, his curious collections create an energy in his unconventional home.

The commercial property Jarvis purchased in 2008 was built in 1929 to house a busy florist business run by the Kruse family. Vintage photos of the shop and the greenhouse that once filled his backyard hang throughout the space. A relative of the Kruses slipped some through his mail slot. Nearby neighbors gifted him with negatives of the building through the years from a family member who had been a commercial photographer. The photos now hang throughout the space.

The cottage-style building with its half-timbered façade, gables, stone arched doorways and tile roof fit one of Jarvis’ requirements — it’s architecturally interesting. Even after it had been broken into three apartments in the 1970s, the exterior remained intact and unsullied. In 2008 the interiors of the single-level building with its half basement revealed a horse of a different color.

The apartments had fallen into disuse and the property had deteriorated. “The ceiling was all collapsed when I first moved in here, and it was a rough, rough mess,” Jarvis says.

“The building had an air conditioner the size of a Volkswagen on the roof,” he says. “Huge, but not very efficient,” he says. “I had the central heating and air conditioning redone. You can see all the duct work above the kitchen,” he says. The unconventional kitchen leads through the center of his fluid living space.

Today, a carousel-type horse of many colors stands at the back end of a curved bar Jarvis built. The horse, and the bar, reveal a lot about Jarvis and his creative approach to décor and renovation. “I bought the hobby horse for $5 at a garage sale,” he says.

He transformed the 1960s vintage Wonder hobby horse into a pony worthy of a grand merry-go-round. He painted it in high-style, even giving a leather-look to its saddle. “I put a spring on the bottom to make it look like a carousel horse and mounted it on the bar.”

The bar that surrounds the kitchen, another trompe l’oeil project, demonstrates Jarvis’ fondness for repurposing goods and his knowledge of build and materials. “We picked up the vintage 1960s kitchen cabinets in Minnesota,” he says. “They were already that pale yellow color. The bar looks like concrete, but I built it of plywood, then had a guy come to put on the epoxy finish to look like concrete,” he says.

Rooms aren’t defined by doors or walls in the entire space except for the bathrooms, but Jarvis inadvertently erected a privacy screen between the kitchen and his bedroom that became a very public view of his life.

“Someone threw a lot of windows in the alley, so I made a window wall. I wanted to keep the openness, so a glass wall seemed like a good idea,” he says. “But then I kept hanging things on it — concert tickets, paintings, things from my trips abroad, like the Venetian masks, old photos of the house, artwork, things from tattoo parlors I’ve done. I’ve filled it up,” he says. “It’s kind of like a kitchen junk drawer, except vertical.”

The bathrooms have doors, but they still hold surprises. Jarvis, ever the trickster, planted a female mannequin in a bowler in one that can stir consternation when guests first encounter her. “I got a bunch of female mannequins at a sale in town when someone went out of business,” he says.

She rules over a sink he dropped into a vintage Maytag washer, a novel vanity whose ringer acts as a towel rack. The new tile work by Jarvis hearkens to the craftsman era with a Home Depot assist for the tiles.

He got an assist from his significant other to give potty parity to male mannequins.

“My girlfriend thought I was being discriminatory, so I had to buy a male mannequin and put him in the other bathroom.” And just like that, the man appeared.

Phil Jarvis

Age • 66

Family • Jarvis has two grown sons, Brian and Christopher. Brian is classical piano player and a professor of music theory at the University of Texas in El Paso. Christopher teaches middle school in Ocala, Florida. Kay Parish, Jarvis’ significant other, and her dog, Kali, enjoy walks and spending time with Phil.

Neighborhood • Benton Park West

Occupation • Jarvis hand paints signs and murals on windows, walls and ceilings around St. Louis and the world. One of his most recent projects is the bigger-than-life Clydesdale hitch seen from Interstate 55 at the historic Anheuser-Busch brewery. The lead horse stands 30-feet tall. He is a also a specialist in gold leaf lettering and reverse painting on glass. He shows his personal artwork locally at Mad Art Gallery and also sells through his website, PhilJarvispainting.com.