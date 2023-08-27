Q • My 30-year-old lilacs are getting lots of brown spots on their leaves, and some of the leaves are falling off. The same thing happened last year. What’s wrong with them, and what can I do to prevent it from happening again?

A • Based on the time of year and the plant that’s being affected, your lilacs may have a leaf spot disease called. Though plants are infected in the spring, symptoms first appear in late summer as brown spots on the edges of leaves that gradually move inward. Leaves can curl and eventually drop off the plant.

While this disease tends to be nonlethal, plants that have been infected several years in a row can decline. Prevention begins with ensuring your lilacs are planted in a sunny location with well-drained soil, aren’t too crowded and receive sufficient moisture throughout the growing season (be sure to water the soil and not the foliage).

Because the disease can survive in plant debris for two years, proper sanitation is important. Remove and dispose of diseased leaves and dead branches. Additionally, improve air flow by pruning up to one third of the thickest stems at the base of the shrub in spring after blooms fade. For more information, visit hortnews.extension.iastate.edu/lilac-pseudocercospora-leaf-spot.