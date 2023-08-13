Q • Part of my lawn always ends up looking bad at this time of year, so I want to try planting clover. When is the best time of year to seed the clover?

A • Perennial clover species are good low-maintenance alternatives to turfgrass. Clover can fix its own nitrogen, so it doesn’t usually require fertilizer. It can handle short-term drought, tolerates both traffic and mowing, and is attractive to pollinators and rabbits.

It’s best to seed clover in the spring when temperatures are between 60 and 80 degrees and the danger of frost has passed, as fall-seeded clover can be prone to winter kill. Don’t forget that if you plan to seed in the spring, you should not apply any preemergence herbicide beforehand because it will prevent the clover seed from germinating.