Q • Some of my trees lost limbs in the storms we had this summer. Should I cover the wounds to protect them from future problems?

A • While it might seem like a good idea, covering tree wounds with tar, pruning sealer or wound dressing is not recommended because it can interfere with the tree’s ability to heal naturally.

Trees heal by sealing off a wounded area with tissue called callus, and oxygen is needed for callus formation. Applying a layer of material that limits oxygen availability to the wound hinders the healing process. Wound dressing may also seal moisture or tree-rotting microbes in against the wound, encouraging decay. If there are any jagged edges or broken limbs left behind after storm damage, it’s best to have them handled by an International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist to give the tree the best chance to heal. You can find ISA certified arborists by searching their website, treesaregood.org.