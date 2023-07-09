Q • My squash plants have different sized bugs and what look like eggs on the bottom of their leaves. Some leaves have tiny yellow spots on them, and others look wilted. How can I help my plants?

A • It sounds like your plants have squash bugs, which are common pests of squash, pumpkins and watermelons that feed on stem and leaf sap.

There are several methods of managing squash bugs, and you may need to try a combination of techniques to rid your plants of these pests. You can remove insects by hand and drop them in a bucket of soapy water or with duct tape (this method grabs eggs and smaller nymphs well). You can also lay cardboard or plywood in the garden near the plants. Squash bugs will congregate on the bottom of these at night, making it easier to remove more of them at one time.

Planting fennel, sunflowers, sweet alyssum and mustard plants nearby to attract natural predators can also help. Be sure to remove or completely till plant debris right after harvest to limit overwintering habitat. For more detailed information about squash bugs, visit tinyurl.com/yeykya79.

