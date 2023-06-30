Is your garden blooming with brilliant color, artfully placed hostas or beautiful water features?

Show us. It’s time for the Post-Dispatch Annual Great Garden Contest. We are now accepting entries for the best gardens in the St. Louis metro area. The first- and second- place winners will receive a Friends & Family membership to the Missouri Botanical Garden (valued at $125). Winners must be available for a photo shoot July 11-16.

How to enter • You must submit only one entry photo (a composite photo is allowed) by July 4. Visit the 2023 Great Garden Contest page at stltoday.com/contests to enter your photo.

The winners • Expert gardening judges will select first- and second-place winners for prizes as well as others for third-place and honorable mention.

14 of the top gardens in the St. Louis area Runner-up: Soulard Beauty Runner-up: Peaceful Place A touch of whimsy Backyard Paradise Labor of Leisure Mark's Backyard Bliss Runner-up: Heise Backyard Oasis Runner-up: Tom's Garden Midwest Summer Glover garden Runner-up: My Acre Sanctuary 80-year-old couple's love garden Augusta Homestead Herb Garden Defiance Home garden