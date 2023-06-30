Is your garden blooming with brilliant color, artfully placed hostas or beautiful water features?
Show us. It’s time for the Post-Dispatch Annual Great Garden Contest. We are now accepting entries for the best gardens in the St. Louis metro area. The first- and second- place winners will receive a Friends & Family membership to the Missouri Botanical Garden (valued at $125). Winners must be available for a photo shoot July 11-16.
How to enter • You must submit only one entry photo (a composite photo is allowed) by July 4. Visit the 2023 Great Garden Contest page at to enter your photo. stltoday.com/contests The winners • Expert gardening judges will select first- and second-place winners for prizes as well as others for third-place and honorable mention.
14 of the top gardens in the St. Louis area
Runner-up: Soulard Beauty
Entered by William Siedhoff of St. Louis
Runner-up: Peaceful Place
Entered by Rebecca Harrison of Warson Woods
A touch of whimsy
Entered by Linda Huneke of Glen Carbon
Backyard Paradise
Entered by Margie Reeves of St. Louis
Labor of Leisure
Entered by R.E. Utt of St. Charles
Mark's Backyard Bliss
Entered by Karen Marks of St. Louis
Runner-up: Heise Backyard Oasis
Entered by Karen Heise of Belleville
Runner-up: Tom's Garden
Entered by Tom Day of Kirkwood
Midwest Summer
Entered by Kate Huffman of Collinsville
Glover garden
Entered by Scott Glover of St. Louis
Runner-up: My Acre Sanctuary
Entered by Patricia Hazen of Belleville
80-year-old couple's love garden
Entered by Linda Owen of Ellisville
Augusta Homestead Herb Garden
Entered by Penelope Woodhouse of Augusta
Defiance Home garden
Entered by Gary Griffin of Defiance
