Ken Koonce and James Kennett recently completed a seven-year restoration of their historic home in the Parkview neighborhood. The elegant home, designed by architect Ernst Janssen and built in 1903, had just come on the market in 2017. It was the same year longtime partners Koonce and Kennett married, a year that brought many life changes for them both.

When the two decided to move after Koonce retired from his career as an award-winning screenwriter at Disney in animation, Kennett was still working. St. Louis appealed to them both. They’d visited St. Louis often. Koonce had spent much of his childhood here.

“I grew up in a brand-new tract house in Manchester in the 1960s,” he says. “The builders hadn’t even finished the house when we moved in, but my dad was transferred, his job started, and we moved in. There were no paved streets; it was all mud right up to the house.”

He would live in a succession of new houses until he left home; his mother insisted on new houses. “To her, living in a house that was previously occupied was like wearing a used pair of shoes,” Koonce says. “I don’t do that.” His life-long hobby as an adult has been restoring historic houses, mostly from the 1920s and ’30s.

Koonce and Kennett each made a list of non-negotiables for their new home. “My first requirement was to live in a historic home, close to or in the city,” Koonce says. He also wanted a real back yard to garden.

Kennett, who enjoys cooking, had other must-haves. “I was looking forward to a pantry, a pool and an elevator because there are always stairs in historic homes,” Kennett say. “I know I made my conditions rather difficult.”

By chance, good fortune and with the help of Realtor Andy Dielmann they found the perfect house. Dielmann called them about a house in Compton Heights and sent photos. Koonce got on a plane the next day, but the house wasn’t a good fit. He was on his way to the airport when Dielmann called him to look at another house in Parkview. Koonce turned around. The second house checked all their boxes, so he called James.

“I said you have to see this house. It has everything we want,” Koonce says. “James said, ‘I’ll believe that when I see the elevator. You’re lying to me, aren’t you?’” Koonce convinced him to fly into St. Louis the next day. Koonce returned to Los Angeles. “James called me from the back porch the next day. He was sitting next to the elevator, looking at the swimming pool and said, ‘I’ll take it.’ So we did.”

They planned a thoughtful renovation that restored the home to its 19th century glory and enhanced its livability for both men.

“All of the wood in the dining room and living room was painted. I had to get it off, which took a year. I had help stripping the wood, but I did all the finish work myself,” Koonce says. “A designer friend in Los Angeles helped me select the wallpaper, which came from England. She said to go big or it would look too busy in the two-story staircase.”

They created a primary suite that combined smaller rooms into a large open-plan bedroom and sitting room with a bath and a big closet. Kennett, who had wanted a pantry, actually got three built-in pantries — one for food, one for dishes and a built-in butler’s pantry.

Antiques appropriate to the period intermingle with new pieces throughout the rooms that fit the aesthetics of the house. Each man has a favorite room in the spacious house.

“I like the kitchen, of course, but think the sunroom may be my favorite,” Kennett says. It’s an addition with large windows all the way around. We exposed the brick, which was covered up with dry wall. It also has a great aerial view of the pool and the yard,” James says.

Koonce enjoys time spent in his office on the second floor. “There was an oddly small room with an enormous window facing the street. It has wood paneling all over the place,” Koonce says. It may have once been a library or a smoking room. “I hung my awards there, and photos of me with actors I worked with in animation for Disney,” he says. “I sit at my desk and look to see the sidewalks, the street and trees all around. I can wave to the neighbors as they go by — it’s a really nice space.”

