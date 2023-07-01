Ken Koonce and James Kennett recently completed a seven-year restoration of their historic home in the Parkview neighborhood. The elegant home, designed by architect Ernst Janssen and built in 1903, had just come on the market in 2017. It was the same year longtime partners Koonce and Kennett married, a year that brought many life changes for them both.
The couple finished the large formal dining room as it would have looked 120 years ago. From the Persian rugs on the floor to original bronze chandelier on the ceiling, the look is opulent late Victorian.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
When the two decided to move after Koonce retired from his career as an award-winning screenwriter at Disney in animation, Kennett was still working. St. Louis appealed to them both. They’d visited St. Louis often. Koonce had spent much of his childhood here.
“I grew up in a brand-new tract house in Manchester in the 1960s,” he says. “The builders hadn’t even finished the house when we moved in, but my dad was transferred, his job started, and we moved in. There were no paved streets; it was all mud right up to the house.”
The couple brought back the staircase to its original splendor by stripping the paint from the paneled wood entry and grand stair. Koonce could only strip two of the spindles in a day for of the front stairs and back stairs. The sconces, which were originally gaslit, are original to the house and match the dining room chandelier.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
He would live in a succession of new houses until he left home; his mother insisted on new houses. “To her, living in a house that was previously occupied was like wearing a used pair of shoes,” Koonce says. “I don’t do that.” His life-long hobby as an adult has been restoring historic houses, mostly from the 1920s and ’30s.
Koonce and Kennett each made a list of non-negotiables for their new home. “My first requirement was to live in a historic home, close to or in the city,” Koonce says. He also wanted a real back yard to garden.
Kennett, who enjoys cooking, had other must-haves. “I was looking forward to a pantry, a pool and an elevator because there are always stairs in historic homes,” Kennett say. “I know I made my conditions rather difficult.”
The deck, which overlooks the pool, was installed in 1950. It was one of Kennett’s non-negotiable requirements the house fulfilled. Note the beautifully landscaped yard and the bright plantings, a garden being a non-negotiable item for Koonce.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
By chance, good fortune and with the help of Realtor Andy Dielmann they found the perfect house. Dielmann called them about a house in Compton Heights and sent photos. Koonce got on a plane the next day, but the house wasn’t a good fit. He was on his way to the airport when Dielmann called him to look at another house in Parkview. Koonce turned around. The second house checked all their boxes, so he called James.
“I said you have to see this house. It has everything we want,” Koonce says. “James said, ‘I’ll believe that when I see the elevator. You’re lying to me, aren’t you?’” Koonce convinced him to fly into St. Louis the next day. Koonce returned to Los Angeles. “James called me from the back porch the next day. He was sitting next to the elevator, looking at the swimming pool and said, ‘I’ll take it.’ So we did.”
They planned a thoughtful renovation that restored the home to its 19th century glory and enhanced its livability for both men.
“All of the wood in the dining room and living room was painted. I had to get it off, which took a year. I had help stripping the wood, but I did all the finish work myself,” Koonce says. “A designer friend in Los Angeles helped me select the wallpaper, which came from England. She said to go big or it would look too busy in the two-story staircase.”
They created a primary suite that combined smaller rooms into a large open-plan bedroom and sitting room with a bath and a big closet. Kennett, who had wanted a pantry, actually got three built-in pantries — one for food, one for dishes and a built-in butler’s pantry.
The sunlit breakfast room features an antique monastery table from the 1800s. Koonce bought new benches and refinished them to match.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Antiques appropriate to the period intermingle with new pieces throughout the rooms that fit the aesthetics of the house. Each man has a favorite room in the spacious house.
“I like the kitchen, of course, but think the sunroom may be my favorite,” Kennett says. It’s an addition with large windows all the way around. We exposed the brick, which was covered up with dry wall. It also has a great aerial view of the pool and the yard,” James says.
Koonce enjoys time spent in his office on the second floor. “There was an oddly small room with an enormous window facing the street. It has wood paneling all over the place,” Koonce says. It may have once been a library or a smoking room. “I hung my awards there, and photos of me with actors I worked with in animation for Disney,” he says. “I sit at my desk and look to see the sidewalks, the street and trees all around. I can wave to the neighbors as they go by — it’s a really nice space.”
James Kennett, left, and Ken Koonce, photographed in the foyer of their St. Louis home on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, got everything they wanted in their historic Parkview home before relocating from California. The two combined their conditions to five musts: historic origin, adequate pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Photos: At home with James Kennett and Ken Koonce in the Parkview historic district
At home: Koonce and Kennett
James Kennett, left, and Ken Koonce, photographed in the foyer of their St. Louis home on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, got everything they wanted in their historic Parkview home before relocating from California. The two combined their conditions to five musts: historic origin, adequate pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
Yesterday’s parlor became today’s living room in the Koonce-Kennett household. They close the pocket doors to the dining room on Sundays to create a great reveal for the table James Kennett sets for their Sunday suppers in the spacious dining room.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
Architect Ernst Janssen incorporated streamlined Victorian elements for the 1903 home built just prior to the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exhibition in St. Louis. Note the gable, dormer and hipped roof as well as the restrained design of stone, brick and timbering.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
Woodwork in the foyer of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has all natural wood after Ken, himself, stripped white paint that once covered it all. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The main first-floor living room of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The main first-floor living room of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A historic document signed by President James Monroe is displayed in the main first-floor living room of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its early 19th century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood.
Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A lamp in the main first-floor living room of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A decorative fireplace accessory is displayed in the main first-floor living room of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The main first-floor living room of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
Decorative details in the main dining room of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The couple finished the large formal dining room as it would have looked 120 years ago. From the Persian rugs on the floor to original bronze chandelier on the ceiling, the look is opulent late Victorian.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The main dining room of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The main dining room of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A butler's pantry between the dining room & kitchen in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has a sink and storage. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
Kennett enjoys cooking in the modern kitchen, which features a great farmhouse sink and lots of counter space. The mix of gold faucets and silver pulls works well here.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The kitchen in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has appliances that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A sunroom off the kitchen in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, is part of a rear addition that also has an elevator. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The sunlit breakfast room features an antique monastery table from the 1800s. Koonce bought new benches and refinished them to match.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A guest bathroom behind the foyer of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has an equally historic toilet. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A decorative detail in the guest bathroom off the foyer in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has an equally historic toilet. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A guest bathroom off the foyer in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has an equally historic toilet. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The study Kennett uses for his work and remote teaching is one of the last rooms the pair finished. The circular Persian rug and furniture are in keeping with the period. The drapes hung nearly to the ceiling emphasize the high ceiling and large windows in the rooms.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
An upper-level bathroom of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A pull chain flushes the toilet in an upper-level bathroom of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins, like to pull chain handle to flush the toilet. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The natural wood in the main staircase in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, is illuminated with the light of stained glass. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The pool at James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, is surrounded by Ken's garden work. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
An ornamental cross hangs in an upper bedroom at James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The two had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A guest bedroom in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, is in a rear addition on the home, which also has an elevator. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The wardrobe room in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, is on the third floor of the home. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
An office in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has one of many fish tanks with fish Koonce raises himself. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A fan in the main bedroom suite of James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has furnishings and designs that compliment its turn-of-the-century origins. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The pair consolidated several rooms on the third floor into a large primary bedroom suite complete with a large bath and closet. A friend made the dynamic folded quilt at the foot of the bed. Another friend helped Ken find wallpapers in the period style and in proper scale for the home.
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
An office in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, looks out to the street. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
A guest bedroom in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, is in a rear addition on the home, which also has an elevator. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The foyer sconces in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, are contemporary to the home's construction. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
Tropical fish in an aquarium in in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has one of many fish tanks with fish Koonce raises himself. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
At home: Koonce and Kennett
The main staircase in James Kennett and Ken Koonce's historic Parkview home, photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has elements of historic opulence. The two had had five must-have conditions for their new retirement home: historic registry, pantries, a pool, room for a garden and an elevator. They got it all in St. Louis' historic Parkview neighborhood. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!