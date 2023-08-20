Q • I wasn’t able to prune my boxwoods, yews and burning bushes this summer, and they’ve gotten too big. Is it too late to prune them now?

A • At this point, it’s best to avoid heavy pruning of your boxwoods, yews and burning bushes. If there are a few long shoots that you want to trim back to give your shrubs a more even appearance, it shouldn’t be detrimental. However, pruning more heavily this late in the growing season can be stressful and leaves plants more susceptible to winter injury.

For the yews and burning bushes, heavier pruning is best done in late winter/early spring before new growth starts. With boxwoods, heavy pruning should be done during the growing season after the danger of frost has passed (usually around April 15). Because pruning can be stressful, it’s better to avoid it in mid to late summer when other stressors like heat, drought, disease and insect pests are more prevalent