Q • My zoysiagrass looks like it’s drying up and dying near my sidewalk, but I know it’s been getting enough water. What’s going on?

A • If you know drought isn’t the culprit, the damage you’re seeing at this time of year is likely due to an insect pest. Chinch bugs and hunting billbugs can cause damage to zoysiagrass lawns during the summer that resembles drought injury.

Chinch bug damage appears mostly solid and tends to start where the lawn is in contact with boundaries like the driveway or sidewalk and progresses across the lawn. If you pull back damaged turf, you should be able to see bright orange nymphs or black adults (0.2 inches long) scattering.

Hunting billbugs are also small black insects (0.4 inches long), but they have a snout protruding from their head. They cause damage similar to chinch bugs, but you may be able to easily pull dead turf from the soil and see sawdust-like material or stems that have been hollowed out. Hunting billbugs can be difficult to see in the lawn, so pitfall traps are used for detection. You can make your own pitfall traps by placing plastic cups down into holes made in the lawn. The lip of each cup should be even with the soil surface without any gaps between the cup and soil surface so insects can fall into the cups.

Maintaining healthy turf with proper cultural practices will help limit susceptibility and improve recovery from damage. Zoysiagrass does best with 1 inch of water per week and when mowed to 1 to 2 inches tall. Fertilize only during active growth in summer months with a yearly total of up to 1 to 2 pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet and dethatch if the thatch layer is more than ½ inch.

If insect infestation is severe, consider contacting a lawn care professional for help. In addition to chemical controls, the biological control agents Heterorhabditis bacteriophora (a nematode) and Beauveria bassiana (a fungus) have been shown to be effective against hunting billbugs and chinch bugs, respectively.