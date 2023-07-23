Q • Japanese beetles are eating the leaves of my linden trees. What should I do?
A • Japanese beetles commonly feed on linden leaves, but the damage they cause tends to be cosmetic. If your tree is mature and otherwise healthy, controlling the beetles isn’t recommended.
Watering your trees two or three times a month if it’s been dry will prevent drought stress and should help them tolerate the feeding with little impact. For newly planted trees, be sure to continue watering as needed, and try knocking beetles from the tree early in the morning with a sharp stream of water or shaking the tree if this won’t disturb the roots. You can then place netting over the canopies to prevent future feeding.
Unfortunately Japanese beetle traps tend to attract more beetles than they capture, so they aren’t recommended. For more information about Japanese beetles and how to prevent damage to other plants, visit tinyurl.com/2p8mt64a.
