In 2006, when Brett Muhlke and his fiancé, Dana, discovered the old house on a corner lot in Kirkwood, they knew they’d found a home they would grow to love. The house, built by skilled craftsmen in 1930, fit their design sensibilities.

“We loved the arched doorways, the taller ceilings, and all that charm that comes with homes from the 1920s and ‘30s,” Dana Muhlke says. With shops, restaurants, the library, train station and a farmers market nearby, the location was perfectly walkable, too.

“We came to an agent's open house here on a Tuesday,” Brett Muhlke recalls. “Dana and I stood in the sun room, talked it over, put an offer in, and then went on to a Cardinals game. Within two hours we had an accepted offer. It was a really exciting day.”

The soon-to-be-married couple became the third owners. Although houses can’t talk, the people who loved this Kirkwood beauty did. The Muhlkes receive hand-drawn plans, documents and photos preserved by the Fergusons, the second owners who lived there until Brett and Dana bought it. Later that year, the Muhlkes got married.

Five years later, when they were in the process of re-siding the cedar shake house with Hardie board, they talked to a nearby neighbor. The gentleman walked over, saw the work and stopped. He was a member of the Crump family, the first owners of the house and had grown up there with his brothers and sisters. His father had been the original builder of the house. He asked about the changes the Muhlkes made to the home. They invited him to see for himself, and even arranged a tour for him and his family.

“We ended up having 10 people walk through — his kids, his nieces and nephews. They reminisced about the things they remembered. They went from room to room talking about the holidays in the dining room, and the weddings that had been held in the front room here,” Dana says. “We got a little bit of history that day.” They also received letters with more details and scans of old photographs.

Today, the changes they’ve made to the house reflect the lives and memories the Muhlkes built over the past 17 years. They live and work from home, enjoy their hobbies and each other, and even make it available for photo shoots, commercials and films.

The overarching theme in the home is to honor history and welcome new adventures, in a home that showcases the best ideas from each of them. Dana chose a neutral color scheme and added layers of texture through fabrics, furnishings and carefully placed objects. “The blend of old and new is a consistent design thread running throughout the whole house. I love old road signs, antiques, vintage bottles, things that evoke so many memories. We absolutely love traveling to Europe. We always bring back a particular relic or treasure, then we find places for them in our home,” she says.

The "Champagne" sign on one wall isn’t just a suggestion to sip some bubbly, it’s a street sign they picked up on one of their trips. The treasured find of a graphic farmers market sign anchors the dining room visually and thematically.

The signs also reference Dana’s love of graphics and typography. She owns a graphic design and branding business, Ography, as well as a hands-on business, Twig & Tarnish, which she founded in 2017. “Brett actually suggested the business,” she says. It takes her away from the computer to work in the dirt, planting curated succulents in antique and vintage containers. The pergola, potting bench, and greenhouse in their backyard attest to that hobby.

The custom built-in bookcases in the family room provide space for Brett’s passion, collecting vinyl records. Dana contributed to the build, finding the just-right antique oddity to inspire the wall.

“I was walking our dog Murray when I saw that one of our neighbors had left not one, but two antique 12-foot library ladders, complete with the sliding hooks, out for trash collection,” Dana says. “I asked if he was giving them away. I ran home and got my car. They were the inspiration for building the bookshelves.”

Both of them enjoy evenings in the living room, sipping on drinks and choosing the right mood music from Brett’s collection for cozy evenings at home, in the company of the ever-watchful Murray. They’ve achieved the work-life-fun balance in a space they’ve made completely their own.

Dana and Brett Muhlke

Ages • Brett is 47; Dana is 51.

Home • Kirkwood

Family • The Muhlkes share their home with a dapper and companionable 7-year-old Bernese Mountain dog, Murray

Occupations • Dana runs two businesses from her home, Ography, a graphic design and branding company that allows her to explore her love of graphic design and the "ographies" associated with it — typography and photography. She also owns a wares company. Twig & Tarnish, where she indulges two additional passions — plants and antiques. She custom curates succulents and then plants them in carefully selected antique and vintage containers. Brett also works from home in finance, as a compliance officer.

Photos: At home with Dana and Brett Muhlke in Kirkwood