Q • The leaves of my evergreen azaleas have tiny white speckles on them, and some are turning brown and falling off. What’s wrong, and what should I do?

A • It sounds like your azaleas have lace bugs, common azalea pests. They feed on plant sap by piercing leaf tissue with needle-like mouthparts and tend to be found on the underside of leaves.

Azaleas under stress are more prone to lace bug damage. Grow azaleas in areas with protection from the hot afternoon sun and away from sources of heat such as pavement, walls and stones. Be sure to address soil pH issues, and provide adequate water to help. For control, knock lace bugs off plants with a forceful stream of water. This should be done regularly, aiming at the underside of the leaves. Insecticidal soaps can also help control these insects. When using pesticides, always be sure to follow product label instructions. For more information about lace bugs, visit tinyurl.com/mrxvwjvv.