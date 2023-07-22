Chuck Schagrin was genuinely shocked he won our annual Great Garden Contest. Schagrin, who gardens in his free time when he’s not working as president of Amherst Corp., says, “I guess I just assume everyone has a backyard like this.”

We assured him they don’t. Guests usually get their first glimpse of the spectacular flower displays from inside the kitchen, a room Schagrin expanded years ago to include a giant picture window that looks out on the tiered yard.

“When you see the garden, you will just collapse,” says Chuck’s proud wife, Shelby. She takes zero credit for the garden, though she loves the clippings the flowers afford and makes gorgeous arrangements for the home, including a series of vases filled with Chuck’s handiwork in front of the picture window.

“That’s my contribution,” she says with a laugh.

Step out to the brick patio with its red Adirondack chairs and containers of white impatiens and the gardens begin revealing themselves to you in layers. The most eye-catching being the huge flower garden that sits just below and to the right as you look out the kitchen window. There, red gladiolas, yellow black-eyed Susans, purple coneflowers and dahlias in nearly every shade of the rainbow mix with watermelons, pumpkins and ferns in an arrangement that looks like a perfect Monet painting.

But Schagrin insists there is really no rhyme or reason in his plantings. “I just stick things in the ground where I think they will look nice,” he says.

A team of experts from the Missouri Botanical Garden chose this year’s Great Garden Contest winners, who also receive a family membership to the garden. They loved Schagrin’s mix of both informal and formal garden design.

“There was a lot of color in the garden, showing that they used a variety of plant species. ... The pictures gave the sense that the garden was made up of individual “rooms” and that each area had its own unique feel,” said Daria McKelvey, supervisor for home gardening and outreach at MoBot.

Schagrin spends several hours during the week and at least an entire day on the weekend working to maintain his garden. “Right now, it’s mostly watering and weeding,” but he works many more hours each week in the spring.

Schagrin doesn’t mind the hard work. He loves everything about gardening: the design elements, the color and textures involved, sharing his flowers with his wife and simply being outside.

“I enjoy the ability to integrate both architecture and built elements with plantings.”

He buys many of his flowers from Garden Heights Nursery or he grows them from seeds, and some just come back every year. In the spring, bulbs start the display of color. “I like to mix things in to see what happens.”

His Clayton home was built in 1925 on ¾ of an acre, and at the time it had tennis courts. They are long gone but the flat yard, a tier below the massive display of flowers remains. On one side, a primitive structure sits over bricks and more Adirondack chairs; on the other a primitive fence surrounds a prim and proper English garden with crushed rock walkways, standard form hydrangeas and boxwood. To the side of that, a surprise shade garden with ivy and hostas creates a perfect space for Bernese Mountain dog Arlo to take a rest. A bent-over tree with tangled limbs provides a spot for grandson Noah to climb.

Schagrin’s favorite flowers are zinnias and petunias, which he used to plant with his mother while growing up in Binghampton, New York. He got his love of gardening from her. “I guess I’m kind of a nostalgic gardener.” In fact, many of the ferns on the property were brought from Binghampton 35 years ago.

He moved to St. Louis when he attended graduate school for architecture at Washington University. He and Shelby bought their home in 1977. “I guess it helps that I’ve been in this house for so long,” Schagrin says. “But the yard has morphed. Trees have come and gone (some in the recent storms, in fact). My interests have changed.”

He likes to introduces architectural elements to his gardens. His work as a contractor and builder helps with that, like the four round stone sculptures that sit in front of a flower garden in the front yard. “I build houses and sometimes I salvage things from homes, like those.”

The property also holds two playhouses. One, he got 40 years ago for his two daughters. Over the years he added columns and a cupid cornice. Today, it holds some of his collection of pinball machines. The other — with its light fixtures, new hardwood floors and furniture designed by Austrian Josef Hoffmann — holds drawings from his daughters and some of his four grandchildren. It was salvaged from a property he worked on in the Central West End.

As if all this weren’t enough work, Schagrin also maintains a large vegetable garden at Starrs grocery on Big Bend Boulevard.

“Maybe next year, I’ll enter that garden.”

Second place

Our second-place winner this year was a garden we’ve seen before. In fact, Karen and Bob Utt’s sloping shade garden won second place last year.

“We gave them props for creating a beautiful garden in shade and on a slope, which is very challenging to do,” judge McKelvey says. “We could tell they used a good mixture of colors and textures, especially considering they were growing in shade, which doesn’t allow for the usual palette of plants.”

The Utts’ St. Charles garden has faced a few setbacks this year. Two of their trees had to be removed, and then a neighbor’s tree that fell into the yard. Ameren not only had to reset lines, but also put in a new pole. Its heavy equipment tore up part of the plantings there.

“On a more positive note, we have taken these setbacks as an opportunity to try some new ideas,” says Bob. “In the spirit of repurposing, which has always been a guiding principle through the years, we had the trunk of the second tree sawn into one-foot sections, from which we made another trail for the grandkids in the lower yard. The addition of sunlight allowed us to try some new plantings like foxglove and herbs, each in their own newly designated plots.

“We are often asked how much work we have to put into this. My response usually is, “It’s not that we have to do it; it’s that we get to do it.”

Honorable mentions

Garden contest finalists Along the Path of Dreams CD's Oasis Raised Garden Our own botanical garden heaven Waterfall Garden