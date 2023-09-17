Q • I managed to keep the poinsettia I bought last year alive. How can I get it to flower again this Christmas?

A • The colorful parts of the poinsettia plant most people think are flowers are actually bracts, which are modified leaves. The flowers are the small yellow-green structures clustered in the center of the bracts, but both tend to occur together.

Poinsettias are short-day plants, which means they need long nights to bloom. If you haven’t already, bring your plant indoors and keep it where it will get at least six hours of sunlight. Be sure to keep your plant watered regularly as needed, and it’s a good idea to feed it with fertilizer made for indoor flowering plants.

Starting at the end of September, plants must be kept in complete and continuous darkness for 13 hours in temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees every night until satisfactory bract color develops, usually in mid-December. Even a small amount of light during the long nights can delay or interrupt bloom induction. Moving the plant to the basement, a closet, and/or covering it with a box every night are common ways to provide the cool, dark conditions needed for color development. Plants should be moved back to the sunny area during the day for this induction period.

Once bracts are fully colored and developed, the plant can always remain in its sunny area and no longer needs complete darkness at night.