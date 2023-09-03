Q • The leaves of my burning bushes look pale and are full of tiny white speckles, and I can see some tiny webs on them. What’s wrong with them and what can I do?

A • It sounds like your euonymus have spider mites, which are small insects that pierce leaves with tiny mouthparts and feed on plant sap.

Because these arachnids are so small, the easiest way to identify them is to hold a white piece of paper beneath the plant and tap it so insects fall onto the paper. Spider mites will look like tiny specks that will crawl on the paper, while debris won’t move.

Spider mites usually thrive in hot or dry weather, so keeping your plants adequately watered throughout the growing season is your first line of defense. Spider mites can be knocked off plants with a sharp stream of water, which should be repeated about every three days for about two weeks. This method is least destructive to spider mites’ natural predators.

If mites are still present, insecticidal soap or horticultural oil can be applied according to product instructions. Continue to monitor plants for mites using white paper, as you may need to reapply to get them under control. For more information about these pests, visit /tinyurl.com/mwv8zmcs.