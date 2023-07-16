Q • The lower leaves of my tomatoes are turning yellow, and they have small black spots on them. Some of the spots are grayish white in the center and brown on the outer edges with a yellow ring around them. The spots are moving up the plant. What’s the cause, and what should I do?

A • While home grown tomatoes are tasty, these plants are susceptible to their fair share of diseases. It sounds like your tomatoes have a fungal disease called Septoria leaf spot.

Spores of this disease overwinter in leaf litter, can survive on structures like stakes, fencing and cages, and are spread by splashing water. Give plants sufficient space, mulch the soil, water plants at the base without wetting foliage, and remove and dispose of infected leaves as soon as possible.

You may also consider growing tomatoes in containers or planting them in another area of the garden every three to five years. Be sure to remove and dispose of infected plant debris after harvest and disinfect tools or support structures at the end of the season. For more information about tomato diseases, visit tinyurl.com/2vdj4z7u.