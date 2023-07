• Summer pruning of most shade trees can be done now. Wait until winter to prune oaks.

• Mulch decays rapidly in hot weather. Add a shallow 1- to 3-inch layer of fresh material if the dirt starts to show.

• Monitor plants in hot, dry weather for spider mites. Damaged leaves may appear “stippled” above and yellow below.

• Sow seeds of carrots, beets, turnips and winter radish now for fall harvest.

• Set out broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower transplants now for the fall garden.