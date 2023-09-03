Things to do in the garden this week

• Top-dress turfgrass with compost or milorganite now. This is best done after the lawn is core-aerated first. There’s no need to remove the core plugs.

• Loss of inner needles of otherwise healthy conifers is a normal, seasonal occurrence and is most readily noticeable at this time on pine trees.

• Plant most spring-flowering bulbs anytime now as they become available in garden centers. Tulips are best stored temporarily in a cool, dark location until the soils cool down in October.

• Begin readying houseplants for winter indoors. Prune rampant top growth and any roots protruding from drainage holes. Closely inspect leaves and stems for pests and treat if necessary.

• Pick pears before they are fully mature and fall off the tree. Ripen in a cool, dark location such as the floor of a basement, cushioned below and covered above by many thicknesses of newspaper.