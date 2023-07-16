• Divide iris any time now if clumps have become crowded. Cut back the foliage before digging. Discard the punky old growth at the center, and only save healthy young “fans” for replanting. Check for borers and discard any soft growth that indicates rot.

• Madonna lilies, oriental poppies, bleeding hearts and bloodroot can be divided and replanted now.

• Formal hedges can be sheared for the last time now.

• Taste a few grapes to check for flavor and ripeness before picking as they must fully ripen on the vine.

• Set out broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower transplants now for the fall vegetable garden.