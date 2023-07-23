• Continue watering newly planted trees and shrubs thoroughly once a week.
• Fertilize container garden plants every two weeks with your favorite water-soluble solution.
• Make semi-hardwood cuttings of spring-flowering shrubs now.
• Monitor lawns for newly hatched white grubs now. Apply appropriate insecticides following label directions only if grubs are present and damage is occurring.
• Clean hummingbird feeders regularly and provide fresh sugar water every two to four days during hot weather above 80 degrees.