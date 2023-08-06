• Monitor lawns now for grub activity and apply insecticides if damage is occurring.
• Watch for increased numbers of hummingbirds feeding in local gardens now, as they prepare for their southward migration.
• Apply no more nitrogen fertilizer to roses after mid-August.
• Prune to shape formal hedges for the last time now.
• Monitor cabbage and broccoli transplants for caterpillar damage. Eggs are laid by white butterflies flitting about the plants.
• Plant flowering kale for both its ornamental and edible qualities in the fall garden.