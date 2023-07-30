• Harvest vegetables promptly to keep plants productive. Production declines if fruit is allowed to become overripe before picking.

• Continue sowing seeds of turnips, beets, leaf lettuce and other greens for the fall vegetable garden.

• Spray tulip poplars and susceptible magnolias for scale crawlers now through September. Insecticidal soaps and superior oils are the least toxic spray choices. Repeat sprays following label interval instructions.

• Make only spot treatments of lawn weeds now if fall seeding is planned. Wholesale applications of weed killers to the entire lawn will interfere with turf seed sprouting and growth for many weeks.

• Water your garden this week if dry conditions continue. New plantings are especially vulnerable to moisture stress.