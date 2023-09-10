• Bury or discard any spoiled, fallen tree fruits. Sanitation will help reduce disease in the long term and eliminate sweet food for aggressive yellow jackets in the short term.

• Allow a newly seeded lawn to grow at least 2 to 3 inches tall before its first mowing.

• Divide peonies before month’s end. Replant in a sunny area away from tree and shrub competition. Plant roots so the uppermost growth “eyes” are no more than 1 to 2 inches below the finished grade.

• Divide perennials any time now through mid-October. Fall is the ideal time for splitting and transplanting spring bloomers. Enrich the soil with peat or compost before planting.

• Pinch out the tops of tall Brussels sprout plants and gradually remove some of the lower leaves to speed development of sprouts along the lower stem.