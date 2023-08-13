• Continue spraying roses that are susceptible to black spot and other fungus diseases.

• Annuals that have become leggy and worn can be cut back hard and fertilized now to produce a new flush of bloom.

• Leave some peppers on plants and allow these to turn red before harvesting. Red peppers have a milder, sweeter taste than green peppers.

• Spread a 1-inch-deep layer of compost once crops are harvested and turn under to sustain the growth of vegetable crops next season.

• Save seeds from winter squash and pumpkins. They make a nutritious snack food when roasted.